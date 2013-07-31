Yoga Rocks the Park St. Louis Celebrates Their Growing Weekly Event

St. Louis, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2013 --As Yoga Rocks the Park events are underway in cities throughout the United States including San Diego, San Francisco, Denver and Portland, Yoga Rocks the Park St. Louis celebrates the start of the second half of their summer series, which is held every Sunday at Tower Grove Park now through August 18, 2013.



This growing family-friendly event runs from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and includes an all-levels yoga class, live music, and kids camp designed for children ages 3-10 while providing unique experiences with conscious companies and innovators in wellness.



"Yoga Rocks the Park is a place where the whole yoga community can come together to meet new friends, connect with old, experience new teachers and styles, and collectively celebrate a mindful, active lifestyle to the soundtrack of live music. I am inspired and thrilled to be bringing the experience to the growing St. Louis yoga community," says St. Louis Event Director, Elle Porter.



Yoga Rocks the Park is proud to donate 10% of net profits from ticket sales to Girls on the Run St. Louis.



Registration starts each week at 9:00 am and the class starts at 9:30 am. Tickets are available in advance for $12 at http://yogarocksthepark.com/st-louis-buy-tickets/ and $15 at the park.



For additional information, please visit http://yogarocksthepark.com/st-louis-schedule/ or contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



About Yoga Rocks The Park

Since its launch in 2008, YRP presented by Natural Fitness has grown steadily from a small grassroots gathering in Denver, Colorado into one of the most beloved, weekly, family-friendly, summer yoga and live music wellness festivals in the U.S. now is over 15 cities across the country. They feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences conscious companies and access to innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks The Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp for children aged 3-10, which is designed to complement Yoga Rocks the Park. We start and end the camp a few minutes prior/after the adult yoga class to allow for adequate drop-off and pick-up to ensure parents can participate and enjoy their complete practice. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. http://yogarocksthepark.com/camp-yoga-rocks-kids-camp/



About Girls on the Run St. Louis

Girls on the Run St. Louis is an innovative physical activity positive youth development program for girls in 3rd-8th grades that uses the power of running to prepare girls for a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living. Since 2002 we have changed the lives of more than 10,000 girls in our community. Their mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. http://girlsontherunstlouis.org/