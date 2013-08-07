Yoga Rocks the Park Successfully Launches Its Weekly Family-Friendly Yoga and Live Music Summer Event Series in Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP), a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its Sunday yoga event series in Carlsbad, CA at Stagecoach Park.



With five remaining Sunday morning yoga events, held from 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM at the lower park at Stagecoach Park, culminating in a grand finale free event on September 8th thanks to a sponsorship by Yoga Six, YRP looks forward to welcoming even more members of the community to the event as it continues to focus on its mission to bring as many people as possible to the park to enjoy yoga and music in the great outdoors. YRP hopes to inspire and empower the community to bring light to local causes and to engage with local wellness companies while trying out new yoga teachers and yoga styles and enjoying live music from some of the area’s top musicians.



“Yoga Rocks the Park is not just a weekly event; it’s a growing movement to bring peace, joy and celebration to communities throughout the country,” said Erik Vienneau, YRP Founder. “Starting with just one event in Denver, Colorado six years ago, our yoga events are now held in more than 15 cities across the U.S. It’s so exciting to know that people in cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, Portland, and San Francisco are sharing in the same celebration of their own community, local causes and businesses as they practice yoga in the fresh air and sunshine at the same time we are celebrating in San Diego. This is really powerful stuff.”



YRP event day schedule begins with registration at 8:30 AM followed by a 70-minute, all-levels yoga class with live music starting at 9:00 am. Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, presented by the world-renowned Next Generation Yoga Team, designed for children ages 3-10, begins and ends a few minutes before and after the adult yoga class so parents can enjoy their full practice. Local wellness companies will be happy to educate and inspire community members in our Wellness Vendor Village before and following the yoga class. In addition, there will be raffles and giveaways from some of our local and national sponsors every week including free yoga classes from many of the local studios.



Tickets are $10 for children and adults are $12 in advance or $15 at the park. Families with multiple children pay only $7 for each child. Visit http://yogarocksthepark.com/ for complete event information and to purchase tickets. 10% of the net-profits from the San Diego event support locally based non-profit organizations, Kids for Peace and the Sean O'Shea Foundation recently named "Top-Rated Non-Profit" by GreatNonprofits.org.



Please contact San Diego Event Director and National Spokesperson Traci Wallace at traci@liveweal.com or 442-222-0724 for more information on how to get involved in the event as a vendor, partner, or volunteer.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. All events feature top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country, while providing unique experiences with national and local, conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Kids for Peace

Kids for Peace cultivates every child’s innate ability to foster peace through cross-cultural experiences and hands-on arts, service and environmental projects. Guided by the mission of Kids for Peace, our programs emphasize youth leadership, cross-cultural experiences, arts, service and caring for our earth. http://www.kidsforpeaceglobal.org



About the Sean O'Shea Foundation

The Sean O'Shea Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that is designed to empower youth with a Yoga curriculum focusing on providing memorable programs aimed at enriching young lives and providing invaluable instructors who will be a positive role model while developing long-term relationships with educators and community. http://seanosheafoundation.org/



About Next Generation Yoga

Next Generation Yoga was founded in 1998 by Jodi Beth Komitor. A pioneer in the kids’ yoga movement, she created the first yoga studio (in the world) just for kids. Today, the media and yogis from around the world consider NGY and Jodi a leading authority on yoga with children. http://www.nextgenerationyoga.com/