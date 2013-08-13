Yoga Rocks the Park Successfully Launches Its Weekly Family-Friendly Yoga and Live Music Summer Event Series in San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP), a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its Saturday yoga event series in San Francisco, CA in the Great Meadow at Fort Mason Park.



With five remaining Saturday morning yoga events, held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Great Meadow at Fort Mason Park, there will be a free day on August 24th presented by Burning Heart Yoga SF and the whole series culminates in a grand finale event on September 14th celebrating Om Record's Om Yoga Volume 2 CD Release party. YRP looks forward to welcoming even more members of the community to the event as it continues to focus on its mission to bring as many people as possible to the park to enjoy yoga and music in the great outdoors. YRP hopes to inspire and empower the community to bring light to local causes and to engage with local wellness companies while trying out new yoga teachers and yoga styles and enjoying live music from some of the area’s top musicians.



“Yoga Rocks the Park is not just a weekly event; it’s a growing movement to bring peace, joy and celebration to communities throughout the country,” said Erik Vienneau, YRP Founder. “Starting with just one event in Denver, Colorado six years ago, our yoga events are now held in more than 15 cities across the U.S. It’s so exciting to know that people in cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, Portland, and San Diego are sharing in the same celebration of their own community, local causes and businesses as they practice yoga in the fresh air and sunshine at the same time we are celebrating in San Francisco. This is really powerful stuff.”



YRP event day schedule begins with registration at 8:45 AM followed by a 75-minute, all-levels yoga class with live music starting at 9:15 am. Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, presented by the world-renowned Next Generation Yoga Team, designed for children ages 3-10, begins and ends a few minutes before and after the adult yoga class so parents can enjoy their full practice. Local wellness companies will be happy to educate and inspire community members in our Wellness Promo Village before and following the yoga class. In addition, there will be raffles and giveaways from some of our local and national sponsors every week including free yoga classes, belay lessons, and yoga mats and more.



Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults. Families with multiple children pay only $7 for each child. Visit http://yogarocksthepark.com/ for complete event information and to purchase tickets. 10% of the net-profits from the San Francisco events support a variety of non-profit organizations including Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Yoga Reaches Out Bay Area, Africa Yoga Project, Headstand, and the Milo Foundation.



Please contact local event director with Jenn Perell with Live Weal at jp@liveweal.com or 808-386-1861 for more information on how to get involved in the event as a vendor, partner, or volunteer.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. All events feature top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country, while providing unique experiences with national and local, conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Next Generation Yoga

Next Generation Yoga was founded in 1998 by Jodi Beth Komitor. A pioneer in the kids’ yoga movement, she created the first yoga studio (in the world) just for kids. Today, the media and yogis from around the world consider NGY and Jodi a leading authority on yoga with children. http://www.nextgenerationyoga.com/



About Burning Heart Yoga

Set in an edgy, yet soothing environment, soon the SF Marina will have its own home for people to practice yoga and hang out together. Providing heated Power Vinyasa Flow, PiYo, Yin, and Restorative Recover and Roll classes, the Burning Heart studio will be a place to take your body for a workout as well as a chill out. The name Burning Heart is inspired by the ancient tradition of systematically building heat (Tapas in Sanskrit) in the body to burn away impurities, which mysteriously leads to a sense of ease, goal achievement and higher realization (who doesn’t want that?). http://burningheartsf.com/



About Om Records

Om Records presents the second volume of Om Yoga featuring deep, richly layered, soothing modern music for movement and flow. Om Yoga vol. 2 features unreleased tracks, rare remixes and hidden favorites from the extended Om Records family including DJ Drez, Blackbird Blackbird, Nightmares on Wax, J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science and many more. Whether your yoga practice is at home, in a studio or outside, we feel this mix will serve you and hope that you enjoy it for many years to come. http://www.om-records.com/



About Live Weal

We are a consulting & coaching, brand & event management agency representing socially conscious clients who do good things in the world, with purpose. We create, promote and integrate conscious marketing strategies into business and events that support the health, happiness, prosperity and well-being of individuals, brands, organizations, communities and the world. http://www.liveweal.com/



About Golden Gate National Park Conservancy

The mission of the Parks Conservancy is to preserve the Golden Gate National Parks, enhance the park visitor experience, and build a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future. We are a community-supported nonprofit organization transforming places—and people—through conservation and improvement of these remarkable national parks. We are dedicated to protecting these PARKS, making them relevant and accessible FOR ALL communities, and instilling a sense of stewardship in this and future generations to ensure their vitality FOREVER. http://www.parksconservancy.org/



Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's oceans, waves and beaches. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 50,000 members and 80 chapters worldwide. The San Francisco chapter consists of over 1,200 members throughout the Bay Area. We are surfers, windsurfers, dog walkers, environmentalists, fishermen and more. Many members of Surfrider are organized into sub-committees; many are involved with other organizations; and many act on their own when they find the time. Our chapter consists entirely of volunteers looking to make a difference. We are an organized group, and together with other non-profit, government and private organizations, we can and DO effect change in our local area. http://sf.surfrider.org/



Yoga Reaches Out Bay Area

Yoga Reaches Out (YRO) is a public charity that makes a difference in the lives of children by bringing the yoga community together to create seva (selfless service). Through the gift of yoga, Yoga Reaches Out focuses on raising funds for organizations that impact the health, education, and well-being of children.http://www.yogareachesout.org/index/bay-area



Africa Yoga Project

Africa Yoga Project educates, empowers, elevates and employs youth from Africa using the transformational practice of yoga. Our vision is to create opportunities for youth to step into their greatness, become self-sustaining and leaders in their communities. http://www.africayogaproject.org/



About Headstand

Headstand empowers students and combats toxic stress in disadvantaged K-12 students through mindfulness, yoga and character education. http://www.headstand.org/



Milo Foundation

The Milo Foundation is an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill organization, providing an alternative for homeless pets throughout Northern California, through education, adoption services, and providing sanctuary for animals until permanent homes can be found. The mission of the Milo Foundation is to rescue adoptable at-risk animals, match them to homes best suited to provide lifetime care, rehabilitate those who need it, offer sanctuary to those who are not placed, and educate the public about responsible pet guardianship, including spay/neuter. http://www.milofoundation.org/