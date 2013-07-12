San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2013 --Since its launch in 2008, Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP), nationally presented by Natural Fitness, has grown steadily from one small grassroots gathering in Denver, Colorado, to one of the fastest growing family-friendly yoga and wellness festivals in the United States. YRP has almost doubled its U.S. presence over the last year, with weekly ongoing events in over 14 cities across the country, including Boulder, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland and many others, with attendance topping over 400 yogis and their families in select cities.



As YRP events kick off in cities throughout the United States, YRP is proud to announce the launch of its weekly San Francisco series beginning August 10 - September 14, 2013, brought to you by Open Sky Event Marketing & Live Weal, Inc. Events will take place on Saturday mornings during the summer at the Great Meadow Park at Fort Mason from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, and will be locally presented by PrAna, Burning Heart Yoga, OnBoardSUP, and CIIS among other local and national supporters, including Luna Bar, Rive, My Yoga Online, Yogi Tunes, be present, Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, Yoganonymous, Hanuman Festival, USA Mart and Natural Awakenings Magazine.



Each event includes a 75-minute all-levels yoga class led by some of San Francisco's top yoga teachers, accompanied by live music from emerging and nationally recognized musicians, and a kids’ yoga camp to complement adult classes, designed for children ages 3-10, presented by Next Generation Yoga.



Events also include a vendor village, providing guests with unique experiences and access to innovations in wellness with YRP's national and local partners. A variety of giveaways and raffles will be offered at each event including annual and semi annual yoga memberships at Burning Heart Yoga, belay lessons, yoga class passes at Planet Granite, gift certificates at Sports Basement, SUP yoga class packages at OnBoardSUP, Steve Gold's new CD (free to the first 50 participants that sign up August 17th), and much more.



"We are really excited to get our community together to have some good, clean, healthy fun. Yoga teachers and practitioners of all levels from different studios with different styles, stretching, playing, and enjoying our beautiful city. What better way to start your weekend than outside with friends listening to music and moving your body?” said Event Director and featured teacher Jenn Perell (@JennPerell).



This year’s line up includes yoga with Becca Schneider and Nicole Cronin of the Pad Studios, Katie Brauer from San Diego, Buddy Macuha, Malia Hill, Dana Damara, Laura Burkhart, Stephanie Snyder, Jennifer Jarrett, Elise Lorimer and Jenn Perell with live music from Ryan Lucero, Steve Gold, DJ Skubi, Dub Sutra, Rara Avis and J Boogie.



Yoga Rocks the Park is proud to donate 10% of net profits from ticket sales to various local and national charities in each of the cities that they operate. The San Francisco series will support the Golden Gate National Park Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Yoga Reaches Out Bay Area, Africa Yoga Project, Headstand and Milo Foundation.



The August 24th event will be a free day for the entire community and will be presented by Burning Heart Yoga. On September 14, 2013 YRP will partner with Om Records to celebrate the Om Yoga Modern Music for Vinyasa Flow v.2 Release party.



Sports Basement Bryant will be hosting a Yoga Rocks the Park San Francisco (#YRPSF) Launch party in the Grotto on August 1, 2013 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm for a free yoga class featuring Austin Efurd, drinks, snacks and a 10% discount throughout the store.



Tickets are exclusively available for purchase on the event website at http://www.yogarocksthepark.com for $15. YRP is now offering special discounted individual and family season passes available for purchase on the event website through August 25, 2013.



For complete event details or to request additional information, please visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com or contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. The events feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that complements Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children 3-10 years old. Kids will enjoy yoga led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can enjoy their full practice. http://yogarocksthepark.com/san-francisco-camp-yoga-rocks-the-park/



About Natural Fitness, Inc.

Natural Fitness gives the yoga and fitness communities thoughtfully designed tools with unparalleled performance and minimal environmental impact. Our products are simple, functional and environmentally friendly. Natural Fitness plants a tree for every product it sells and has done so since day one. Our inspiration comes from imagination, awesome brands, cool cities, amazing people and art. http://www.naturalfitnessinc.com



About Burning Heart Yoga

Set in an edgy, yet soothing environment, soon the SF Marina will have its own home for people to practice yoga and hang out together. Providing heated Power Vinyasa Flow, PiYo, Yin, and Restorative Recover and Roll classes, the Burning Heart studio will be a place to take your body for a workout as well as a chill out. The name Burning Heart is inspired by the ancient tradition of systematically building heat (Tapas in Sanskrit) in the body to burn away impurities, which mysteriously leads to a sense of ease, goal achievement and higher realization (who doesn’t want that?). http://burningheartsf.com/



About Om Records

Om Records presents the second volume of Om Yoga featuring deep, richly layered, soothing modern music for movement and flow. Om Yoga vol. 2 features unreleased tracks, rare remixes and hidden favorites from the extended Om Records family including DJ Drez, Blackbird Blackbird, Nightmares on Wax, J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science and many more. Whether your yoga practice is at home, in a studio or outside, we feel this mix will serve you and hope that you enjoy it for many years to come. http://www.om-records.com/



About Live Weal

We are a consulting & coaching, brand & event management agency representing socially conscious clients who do good things in the world, with purpose. We create, promote and integrate conscious marketing strategies into business and events that support the health, happiness, prosperity and well-being of individuals, brands, organizations, communities and the world. http://www.liveweal.com/



About Golden Gate National Park Conservancy

The mission of the Parks Conservancy is to preserve the Golden Gate National Parks, enhance the park visitor experience, and build a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future. We are a community-supported nonprofit organization transforming places—and people—through conservation and improvement of these remarkable national parks. We are dedicated to protecting these PARKS, making them relevant and accessible FOR ALL communities, and instilling a sense of stewardship in this and future generations to ensure their vitality FOREVER. http://www.parksconservancy.org/



Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's oceans, waves and beaches. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 50,000 members and 80 chapters worldwide. The San Francisco chapter consists of over 1,200 members throughout the Bay Area. We are surfers, windsurfers, dog walkers, environmentalists, fishermen and more. Many members of Surfrider are organized into sub-committees; many are involved with other organizations; and many act on their own when they find the time. Our chapter consists entirely of volunteers looking to make a difference. We are an organized group, and together with other non-profit, government and private organizations, we can and DO effect change in our local area. http://sf.surfrider.org/



Yoga Reaches Out Bay Area

Yoga Reaches Out (YRO) is a public charity that makes a difference in the lives of children by bringing the yoga community together to create seva (selfless service). Through the gift of yoga, Yoga Reaches Out focuses on raising funds for organizations that impact the health, education, and well-being of children. http://www.yogareachesout.org/index/bay-area



Africa Yoga Project

Africa Yoga Project educates, empowers, elevates and employs youth from Africa using the transformational practice of yoga. Our vision is to create opportunities for youth to step into their greatness, become self-sustaining and leaders in their communities. http://www.africayogaproject.org/



About Headstand

Headstand empowers students and combats toxic stress in disadvantaged K-12 students through mindfulness, yoga and character education. http://www.headstand.org/



Milo Foundation

The Milo Foundation is an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill organization, providing an alternative for homeless pets throughout Northern California, through education, adoption services, and providing sanctuary for animals until permanent homes can be found. The mission of the Milo Foundation is to rescue adoptable at-risk animals, match them to homes best suited to provide lifetime care, rehabilitate those who need it, offer sanctuary to those who are not placed, and educate the public about responsible pet guardianship, including spay/neuter. http://www.milofoundation.org/