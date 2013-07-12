Yoga Rocks the Park Summer Series Coming to San Diego in August

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2013 --Since its launch in 2008, Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP), nationally presented by Natural Fitness, has grown steadily from one small grassroots gathering in Denver, Colorado to one of the fastest growing, family-friendly, outdoor live music, yoga, and wellness celebrations in the United States. YRP has almost doubled its U.S. presence over the last year, with ongoing weekly events in over 14 cities across the country, including Boulder, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland and many others, with attendance topping over 400 yogis and their families in select cities.



As YRP events kick off in cities throughout the United States, YRP is proud to announce the launch of its weekly San Diego series beginning Sunday, August 4 – Sunday, September 8, 2013, brought to you by Open Sky Event Marketing & Live Weal, Inc.



Events will take place on Sunday mornings during the summer at Stagecoach Park in Carlsbad from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, supported locally by Yoga Six, Toe Sox, True Nutrition, Paleo Pro, Yoga Tropics, and Ignite Yoga Fusion, among other local and national supporters, including Luna Bar, Rive, My Yoga Online, Yogi Tunes, be present, Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, Yoganonymous, Hanuman Festival, USA Mart and Natural Awakenings Magazine.



Each weekly event includes a 75-minute all-levels yoga class led by one of San Diego’s top yoga teachers, accompanied by live music from emerging and nationally recognized musicians, and a kids’ yoga camp to complement adult classes, designed for children aged 3-10, presented by the world renowned Next Generation Yoga Team. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice.



Events also include a vendor village, providing guests with unique experiences and access to innovations in wellness with YRP's national and local partners.



This year’s lineup includes yoga classes with Tracey Stockalper, Jenn Perell, Sarah Haughton, Ashton Szabo, Jano Galindo, Ashley Disharoon and Katie Brauer with live music from Mike Stockalper, Luke Williams, Steve Gold, DJ Golden Lane, DJ Jano and Mental Physix.



Yoga Rocks the Park is proud to donate 10% of net profits from ticket sales to various local and national charities in each of the cities in which they operate. The San Diego series will support the Sean O’Shea Foundation and Kids for Peace.



“It is so heartwarming when I find organizations spreading a similar mission as the Sean O’Shea Foundation; wellness and the joy for life! We are proud to partner with “Yoga Rocks the Park” in San Diego this summer and we look forward to meeting new friends from the yoga community. We are pleased to be sharing our mission and work with the community and hope many of you join the Sean O’Shea Foundation, recently voted the Top Rated 2013 Nonprofit,” commented Gloria O’Shea, Sean O’Shea Foundation Founder and Executive Director.



The September 8th event will be a free day for the entire community and will be presented by Yoga Six.



Tickets are available for advance purchase on the event website at www.yogarocksthepark.com for $12 (cost is $15 at the park). YRP is now offering special discounted individual and family season passes available for purchase on the event website through August 19, 2013.



For complete event details or to request additional information, please visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com or contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. The events feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that complements Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children aged 3-10. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. http://yogarocksthepark.com/san-francisco-camp-yoga-rocks-the-park/



About Natural Fitness, Inc.

Natural Fitness gives the yoga and fitness communities thoughtfully designed tools with unparalleled performance and minimal environmental impact. Our products are simple, functional and environmentally friendly. Natural Fitness plants a tree for every product it sells and has done so since day one. Our inspiration comes from imagination, awesome brands, cool cities, amazing people and art. http://www.naturalfitnessinc.com



About Live Weal

We are a consulting, brand & event management agency representing socially conscious clients who do good things in the world, with purpose. We create, promote and integrate conscious marketing strategies into businesses and events that support the health, happiness, prosperity and well-being of individuals, brands, organizations, communities and the world. http://www.liveweal.com/



About Sean O’Shea Foundation

Sean O’Shea Foundation empowers youth through yoga, nutrition and optimistic teachings that help to develop life skills that can enable youth to take responsibility for their life, develop respect for themselves and others, and have confidence in their own potential. The SOS Foundation brings programs to public, private and charter schools, rehab centers, juvenile court appointed schools, pregnant teen programs, and hospitals. Their newest program is the “Yoga 4 Kids With Cancer”. http://www.seanosheafoundation.org.



About Kids for Peace

Kids for Peace cultivates every child’s innate ability to foster peace through cross-cultural experiences and hands-on arts, service and environmental projects. Guided by the mission of Kids for Peace, our programs emphasize youth leadership, cross-cultural experiences, arts, service and caring for our earth. http://www.kidsforpeaceglobal.org



About Next Generation Yoga

Next Generation Yoga was founded in 1998 by Jodi Beth Komitor. A pioneer in the kids’ yoga movement, she created the first yoga studio (in the world) just for kids. Today, the media and yogis from around the world consider NGY and Jodi a leading authority on yoga with children. http://www.nextgenerationyoga.com/



