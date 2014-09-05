Yoga Shelter Presents the Inaugural Yogamala to Benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital Monday, September 22nd at the Eastern Market

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --For the first time ever in Detroit, Yoga gives to St. Jude kids, an inaugural event to benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The Yoga Shelter community welcomes everyone to come together to dedicate the practice of 108 sun salutations to helping the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Yoga Shelter and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are joining together on Monday, September 22nd inside Eastern Market Shed 3 (doors open at 5:00pm with class beginning at 6pm) with 1,000 plus others to help change the way the world treats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by participating in a Yoga Mala.



WHAT IS a Yoga Mala? A Mala is a sacred garland, 108 prayer beads, a timeless tool for transformation, a global gathering for unifying consciousness and action through yoga. Renowned mathematicians of Vedic culture viewed 108 as a number of the wholeness of existence. This number also connects the Sun, Moon, and Earth: The average distance of the Sun and the Moon to Earth is 108 times their respective diameters. A Yoga Mala is the practicing of 108 sun salutations (a series of yoga poses) in dedication to and awareness of a cause. This will be a practice for all levels.



What connects Yoga or a Yoga Mala to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital so powerfully is Yoga and Yoga Shelter provide a pathway to balance. It helps one to see and feel the peace that is at our center. And it generates an internal calmness that is elusive in the world we live in. People who practice this ancient art see the world differently. As you learn about Yoga Mala’s mission of finding cures and saving children, and begin to feel the appreciation the efforts of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.



This event will engage the community, bring them together in the city of Detroit at the iconic Eastern Market and create a movement that will raise money and awareness for an unbelievably worthy cause.



The Yoga Gives to St. Jude Kids inaugural event will take place on Monday, September 22nd in Shed 3 of Eastern Market in Detroit. The Yoga Mala will support the growing global yoga community by offering activism and responsibility to yoga enthusiasts while benefiting the kids of St. Jude Children’s



Research Hospital. Join other philanthropic leaders, community advocates, and conscious yoga fans in this innovative event.



Why participate in Yoga Shelter Mala Gives to St. Jude Kids?

- It’s the perfect event to bring together health, yoga, service, and influence

- It’s the first event of its kind to ever take place in the Detroit

- Over 30 million Americans practice yoga

- You’re aligning your organization with one of the most recognizable charities in the nation

- Help the community by supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provide lifesaving research and treatment for children suffering from the most deadly diseases in the world



YogaMala Date: Monday, September 22nd 2014

YogaMala Time: 5:00 pm doors Open / 6:00 pm Start time / 9:00 pm departure

Yoga Mala Class: Lead by Yoga Shelter instructors Naomi Gold, Caren Paskel, Tim Clark and Kristy Garrett, the 108 Sun Salutations will be practiced in 9 sets consisting of 12 Sun Salutations A’s. Sun Salutation A is the classical Surya Namaskar series of twelve physical poses linked together with breath.

YogaMala Information: http://www.yogashelter.com or Yoga Shelter West Bloomfield – 248.538.0200 or Yoga Shelter Midtown Detroit – 313.831.9642



About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 per¬cent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent in the next decade. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs we make, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org or following St. Jude on facebook.com/stjude and twitter.com/stjude.



About Yoga Shelter

Yoga Shelter, established in 2004, is the place where yoga ROCKS. We offer a myriad of classes per week in locations across the country - Royal Oak, West Bloomfield, Bir¬mingham, Grosse Pointe, Southfield, Rochester Hills, Midtown Detroit and Studio City, CA. Yoga Shelter Midtown Detroit, also sponsoring the event, is one of our affiliate studios, owned and operated by a local Detroiter. At all of our studios, classes are set to music and the playlists are eclectic, uplifting and relatable; creating a light, fun, and energizing atmosphere. It is said we are all works in progress; this is only true if we are doing the work! At Yoga Shelter the work is fun, exciting, innovative and inspiring. Yoga Shelter helps students create a healthier life because our teachers are experts, friendly and real. We work to bring people together to better themselves and their impact in the community – more recently, Yoga Shelter made world news by bringing 2,300 people together at Yoga Rocks Ford Field to help support the Yoga By Design Foundation. Yoga Shelter has changed the face of yoga from rigid, dogmatic and exclusive to flowing, personal, and inclusive. Everyone deserves Shelter and it’s available for the taking.