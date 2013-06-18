Yoga Rocks the Park Announces Expansion Into over 10 Cities Across the U.S.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2013 --Yoga Rocks The Park® (YRP) announces the launch of their full 2013 summer season with an expanded presence in over 10 cities across the U.S. including San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Cleveland and many more.



Since its launch in 2008, Yoga Rocks The Park nationally presented by Natural Fitness, has grown steadily from a small grassroots gathering into one of the most beloved, weekly, family-friendly, summer yoga and live music wellness festivals in the U.S.



Yoga Rocks The Park® was originally conceived to support Denver, Colorado's thriving yoga community with the opportunity to practice yoga to a soundtrack of live music, under the Mile High State's famously clear summer skies and give back to the community. By the end of the 2012 season, with attendance topping over 400 people at select Denver events, it became clear that cities across the U.S. would welcome additional dates and locations.



“Yoga Rocks the Park® is not just a weekly event, it’s a movement to bring a sense of peace and joy to communities throughout the country. We want to celebrate communities that are thriving in a unified sense of family and wellness, and are having fun doing it. We are thrilled to have expanded the YRP movement into over 10 cities across the U.S. with plans for more growth over the next few years,” says Erik Vienneau, YRP’s Founder.



The Yoga Rocks the Park® series runs on select Saturdays & Sundays throughout the summer in America’s favorite parks, donating 10% of the net profits to local nonprofit organizations. The weekly events feature an all-levels yoga class accompanied by live music with some of the top and emerging yoga instructors and musicians in the country, while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and access to innovations in wellness. This year’s line-up includes yoga with Gina Caputo, Dana Damara, Dave Farmar, Stephanie Snyder, Katie Brauer, Buddy Macuha and so many others, and music from such artists as Steve Gold, Mental Physix, Dub Sutra, Rara Avis, Luminaries, Derek Beres, Craig Kohland of Shaman’s Dream and more.



YRP partners with such organizations as National Presenting Sponsor, Natural Fitness with national support from be present, Rivé, Luna Bar, Hanuman Festival, Yoganonymous, Natural Awakenings, Yogi Tunes, My Yoga Online, USA Mart and White Swan Records; with additional support from many local organizations throughout the U.S.



“Our event is unique in that we partner with conscious organizations that really share our passion for creating strong communities that thrive in wellness. We are proud to develop meaningful long-term relationships with our hands-on partners and our community does the same on both a national and local level,” says National Partnership Relations Manager, Traci Wallace.



"Natural Fitness had an incredible experience last year in the Denver/Boulder market that we jumped at the chance to come on board as the presenting sponsor of Yoga Rocks the Park. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to get to meet with so many people as passionate about wellness and yoga, not to mention music as we are!" - Nicole Moret Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer at Natural Fitness, Yoga Rocks The Park National Presenting Sponsor.



In select cities, Camp Yoga Rocks The Park is offered as a compliment to Yoga Rocks The Park®, providing a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp customized for children ages 3-10 years old that begins and ends a few minutes before and after the main class so parents can enjoy their full practice.



2013 Yoga Rocks The Park Summer Schedule:

- Kansas City: Sundays May 5-June 30, 2013

- Denver: Select Sundays May 26-Sept 22, 2013

- Omaha: Sundays May 26-July 14, 2013

- Cleveland: Select Sat & Sun’s from June 2-Sept 22, 2013

- Boulder: Saturdays June 22-July 27, 2013

- St. Louis: Sundays June 30 – August 18, 2013

- Milwaukee: Sundays June 30-Sept 8, 2013

- St. Paul: Saturdays July 6-Aug 31, 2013

- Portland: Select Saturdays July 13-Sept 14, 2013

- San Francisco: Saturdays from Aug 3-Sept 14, 2013

- San Diego: Sundays from August 4-Sept 8, 2013

- Chicago: Select Sundays from May 26 - Sept 15, 2013



Complete event details and ticket information for all U.S. locations can be found at http://www.yogarocksthepark.com.



For more information or to request an interview or press kit, please contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park®

Yoga Rocks the Park® is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration. We feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national/local conscious companies and access to innovations in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks The Park

Camp Yoga Rocks The Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that compliments Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children ages 3-10 years old. Kids will enjoy yoga led by well-quali?ed instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Natural Fitness

Natural Fitness, located in Chicago, IL since 2006, is a premium eco-friendly line of yoga and fitness products. Natural Fitness is a division of Pivotal 5, Inc., an industry leader and trendsetter in wellness and handheld fitness products. They have built a talented, competitive infrastructure focusing on innovative brand/product development, direct to consumer product supply and retail distribution. Pivotal 5 owns national brands Rejuvenation | Prevent + Perform + Recover, Natural Fitness and Kettleworx while licensing other well-respected fitness brands. More information is available at http://www.naturalfitnessinc.com.



About be present

be present incorporates the yoga philosophy into design. The company is rooted in the experience of yoga, but designed for those who value versatile, simple, comfortable clothing. Yoga is a centuries old eastern philosophy with contemporary devotees, and yoga clothing needs a modern look that embraces and respects the philosophy without being commercial. be present has consistently been on the forefront of creativity and originality in the yoga world. http://www.bepresent.com



About My Yoga Online

My Yoga Online grew out of a passion for whole health, and the power of yoga, health and wellness. In 2005, the company was created to bring the benefits of yoga, Pilates, meditation, dance, nutrition, and holistic living to everyone, everywhere. Today, My Yoga Online streams hundreds of high-definition videos to people in countries all over the world, offering one of the largest and most diverse Mind-Body video and article libraries in the global arena. Customers can practice at home, at work, while traveling – or anywhere else they want. http://www.myyogaonline.com



About Luna Bar

When it comes to food, Luna Bar’s philosophy is simple: no to guilt, deprivation, and dieting—yes to intuitive nutrition, pleasure, quality ingredients and, of course, chocolate. From the LUNAFEST film festival and partnering with the Breast Cancer Fund to Team LUNA Chix, the company supports strong, creative and committed women, coast-to-coast. Luna Bar is for all women who wake up every day and make it happen—at work, in class, on the running path or at the playground with your kids. http://www.lunabar.com



About Southwest Institute of Healing Arts

Southwest Institute of Healing Arts (SWIHA) is a private college and community-healing center for Holistic Healthcare careers and continuing education. Its mission is to help individuals discover their gifts and graces, and support them in taking their skills and talents out into the world in a loving and profitable way. SWIHA teaches how to ‘Touch Lives, Heal Bodies & Free Souls.’ http://www.swiha.edu



About Hanuman Festival

Hanuman Festival is a community-oriented yoga and music festival set at the foot of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Join us in Boulder, Colorado for a celebration with world-class yoga instructors, mind-blowing music, inspirational experiences and a nourishing community. http://www.hanumanfestival.com



Yogi Tunes

Where the sonic mastery of DJ culture meets the illuminated sensibilities of the yoga lifestyle. Yogi Tunes provides yoga teachers, practitioners, massage therapists, health practitioners and other LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability) professionals a convenient resource for modern, atmospheric playlists and DJ mixes in customized and affordable subscription plans.

http://www.yogi-tunes.com



About Yoganonymous

The YOGANONYMOUS mission is to provide the most legit resources for the modern day yoga practitioner…and we’re not just talking about lavender oil and granola here folks. Information on your favorite teachers, workshops, retreats, and events. New music, free downloadable playlists, and concert information. Hip new clothing, free giveaways, and tons more; the sky is the limit. http://www.yoganonymous.com



About Natural Awakenings

Healthy living entrepreneur Sharon Bruckman launched the first Natural Awakenings magazine in Naples, Florida in 1994 in response to a strong local holistic health community and thousands of like-minded readers eager to connect with each other. The publication became an immediate success. A second, Sarasota, edition soon followed. In 1999 John Voell stepped in bringing extensive franchise experience to assist in co-founding Natural Awakenings Publishing Corporation. Today we are 82 markets strong and growing. We serve a thriving community of over 3 million responsive readers. http://www.naturalawakeningsmag.com



About White Swan Records

For over 20 years, Boulder, Colorado-based White Swan Records has remained steadfastly attuned to the creative listener’s yogic sensibility, developing an alluring, heartful and diverse catalog of music styles including Sanskrit mantra, kirtan Americana, Indo-Jazz Fusion, Zen moods and Sufi melodies. Our imprint, Black Swan Sounds (launched in 2011), patrols the cutting edge of yoga music, presenting a full measure of Beats With Devotion. Uplift, positivity and community are the unifying theme in a catalog ranging from ethno dub and organic hip-hop to psychill soundscapes and global electronica. http://www.whiteswanrecords.com