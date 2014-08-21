YogaLove to Help Detroit Youth

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --YogaLove Detroit will continue it’s mission to foster and support community through service by hosting it’s second yoga benefit. YogaLove 2014 is a celebration of yoga at Kensington Metropark to benefit two organizations that serve youth in Metropolitan Detroit on Sunday, September 7th at 1:00pm. Suggested price is $20 by going on line to register www. yogalovedetroit.org.



Danialle Karmanos’ Work It Out (DKWIO) is in partnership with the DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan to work to promote optimum health in mind, body and spirit through yoga and nutrition in Detroit area schools.



About Mentors Plus

A program of Oakland County Youth Assistance, Mentors Plus matches caring adults with young people who need a positive, adult figure in their lives.



About YogaLove

YogaLove Detroit was formed in 2012 with the mission to foster and support community through yoga and service. YogaLove Detroit’s inaugural yoga benefit on April 28th 2013 was held at the historic Gleaners Warehouse in Detroit and raised $4,300 for Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.



Starting at 1pm, teachers from yoga studios throughout metropolitan Detroit will lead participants through a 2 hour yoga practice while sharing a message of connection, compassion, and service. Teachers include:



Caren Paskel / Yoga Shelter

Jeffrey Friedland / Above the Barre X

Katherine Austin / Karma Yoga

Kerrie Trahan / DKWIO, Yoganic Flow

Laura Papenhagen / Divine Power Yoga

Lee Ann Louis-­?Prescott / Yoga Center for Healthy Living

Liz C / Shine On Yoga

Meena Puri / Yoga School of Milford, Ayurvedic Healing Center

Tim Clark / iamtimclarkfitness, Yoga Shelter



The yoga practice will also include music by DJ Baksheesh of Dance Meditation Technique.



Before and following the yoga practice participants can enjoy refreshments donated by area businesses and browse through the Yogalove Lifestyle Expo. The expo will feature vendors, health and nutrition experts, and event sponsors. And in support of Yogalove Detroit’s mission to foster and support community through service, Yogalove Detroit will provide free exposition space to area yoga studios as well as non-profit and service organizations.



This family friendly event is an opportunity for compassionate souls throughout Southeast Michigan to make wonderful things happen for kids. We as a community will be able to support and highlight two wonderful organizations while having fun. Additionally by offering free exhibit space for other service organizations, we will empower participants to continue with good deeds off the mat.



About Danialle Karmanos’ Work it Out

The mission of Danialle Karmanos' Work It Out in partnership with DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan (DKWIO) is to promote optimum health in mind, body and spirit through a comprehensive yoga-based approach that reduces anxiety, prevents childhood obesity and increases self-esteem. Founded in 2005, DKWIO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that delivers quality programming to give children the tools to make healthy choices. DKWIO works in Detroit area Schools to promote wellness through yoga and nutrition. It's a wonderful organization doing great work to give the youth of Detroit tools for better living.

http://dkwio.org/



About Mentors Plus

Mentors Plus is an organization managed by Oakland County Youth Assistance that matches caring adults with young people who need a positive, adult figure in their lives.

http://www.oakgov.com/courts/circuit/Pages/volunteer/mentors.aspx



For Media Purposes:



Sari Cicurel

Sari m Productions

248-766-0945

sari.cicrel@gmail.com



Location: Yogalove 2014

Kensington Metropark (Playfield East D)

Potawatomi Drive, Milford , MI 48380

Registration $20 suggested



http://www.yogalovedetroit.org

http://www.facebook.com/yogalovedetroit

info@yogalovedetroit.org