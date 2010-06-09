Yola Uses Web Services To Power Business

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2010 -- Not only does Yola.com use leading Internet technology in offering its free website builder http://www.yola.com to over 200,000 users worldwide, the company also uses the latest web services to power its business



Yola.com uses Skype for low-cost business communication between South Africa and the United States. Using this VoIP technology significantly reduces communications costs – which in turn makes it possible to run a more streamlined business and keep user costs low.



When it comes to running projects efficiently, Yola.com uses Jira for project management, information sharing and work assignment. This increases productivity, helps reduce duplication of effort and saves money.



With mobile work such an important part of the modern business landscape, anywhere-access to documentation and information is crucial. Yola.com uses Gmail/Google Docs for easy off-site access and collaborative work.



Yola is constantly adding to its business toolkit to work smarter, quicker and more cost-effectively, and provide higher value for its users.



