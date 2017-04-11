Yoo Santo Domingo Set to Rise Above the Santo Domingo Skyline

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Latin American construction powerhouse, Grupo Zagalo will launch the Caribbean's first yoo branded boutique residences in Santo Domingo. Grupo Zagalo, LINKS WorldGroup, an international marketing and communications agency, and ItalKraft, an Italian design kitchen, bathroom, custom closet firm, signed the exclusive branding contract with London's yoo Studio in early 2017, marking the first project of its kind to be developed in the Dominican Republic.



yoo is an award winning international design and branding company, and yoo Residences Santo Domingo will be designed under the creative direction of yoo Head of Design; Mark Davidson. yoo was co-founded by entrepreneur John Hitchcox and acclaimed designer Philippe Starck in 1999 to create homes that enhance lives through original design and generate communities.



yoo Residences Santo Domingo, a 121-unit project is ideally located at the intersection of Calle Gustavo Mejias Ricart and Calle Freddy Prestol Castillo, just steps away from the prestigious Blue Mall area, where Santo Domingo's elite enjoy the finest shopping and culinary experiences, such as, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and Café SBG among them.



"In the past few years, Santo Domingo has become a regional leader in business and commerce with a growing social scene to match. There was a need for a truly innovative residential opportunity commensurate with the status Santo Domingo has gained as an epicenter for business, culture, and lifestyle," Grupo Zagalo partner, Marco Garcia Van Veldhoven, stated, on behalf of himself and his two business partners, Eduardo Lopez and Eduardo Zambrano.



"We are delighted to be working with such a strong team in one of the most beautiful environments in the world," said Mark Davison, yoo Head of Design, "It is important to us that we take inspiration from the local community and weave this into our international experience to create the ultimate home and a truly desirable place to live."



LINKS WorldGroup Chairman said: "According to recent data from the Central Bank, GDP expanded 6.6% in 2016, registering the fastest growth rate in Latin America for the third year in a row. We are currently experiencing the safest and smartest time to invest in Santo Domingo's real estate market."



Antonio Segundo Imbert, co-founder of Simples Arquitectura, is the lead architect responsible for design of the tower; a stylized 14-story building with commercial spaces, that will be home to Santo Domingo's only private landscaped rooftop. Antonio Segundo Imbert design incorporates "one-bedroom units that will range from 753 to 914 square feet and be delivered fully-furnished with a yoo Studio design. The buyer only needs to move-in to enjoy their investment in the city's only branded, five-star condo-hotel." Italkraft Partner Raul Gutierrez believes that for those: "Dominicans and international buyers who know about architecture, design, and art, the opportunity to own a part of a project such as this, is a dream come true."



Pricing and timing for sales has yet to be released, but the launch of the friends and family sales is expected no later than April 2017.



About yoo

yoo was co-founded in 1999 by international property entrepreneur John Hitchcox, and world-renowned designer Philippe Starck. yoo is a thoroughly international lifestyle brand and one of the world's most imaginative design, development and branding companies, behind some of the most extraordinary and innovative residential, hotel and leisure developments, as well as consumer retail furnishings, that improve people's lives through original design.



The mission of the YOO Studio and Creative Directors Philippe Starck, Marcel Wanders, Jade Jagger, Kelly Hoppen and Steve Leung is to design spaces that enable like-minded individuals to live, work and play better. yoo's experience spans 75 projects in 32 countries and 54 cities, throughout Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, North and South America and the Middle East - the only continent YOO has not operated in is Antarctica!



Headed by Head of Design Mark Davison and Design Director Michael Delaney, yoo Studio's experience is enhanced by its diversity of over 20 architects, interior and product designers with big imaginations, providing a choice of looks and styles to suit the lifestyles of today's modern dwellers.



About LINKS WorldGroup

LINKS WorldGroup, a marketing communications agency headquartered in Miami. We have rapidly grown to become an industry leader in the Caribbean and Latin America with a robust portfolio of travel and hospitality, tech, real estate and consumer goods clients. In addition to four U.S. offices, LINKS has locations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Puerto Rico. As a member of Tribe Global, an expanding network of independent, member-owned communications agencies, we have additional offices in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About ITALKRAFT

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, ITALKRAFT a global company offers elegant and functional solutions coupled with exceptional customer service at competitive rates. Since 2005, ITALKRAFT has provided developers and their customers throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America full-service kitchens, bathrooms, closets, furnishings and cabinetry of the highest standard and style. ITALKRAFT services include being hands-on every step of the way from design consultation, shop drawing provision, and installation. In 2016, ITALKRAFT was awarded an exclusive license to create, manufacture and market yoo Studio Design kitchens, bathrooms, and closets.



