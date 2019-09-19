Yorktel Celebrates the Launch of a New Subsidiary Focused on Telehealth Communications

Eatontown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Yorktel, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to include managed services for enterprise, healthcare, and public sector customers worldwide, announced the spin-off of its extremely successful healthcare practice to form a new company, Caregility. The new company will be comprised of Yorktel's entire healthcare practice team and focus on enabling end-to-end virtual care and communication solutions to the healthcare industry. Both Caregility and Yorktel will be separate subsidiaries of YTC Holdings.



Poised for growth in a rapidly expanding market, Caregility has developed a platform with a suite of software and related services which is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) business model to better serve its healthcare customer base. The new business structure has Caregility leveraging and extending Yorktel's incumbent healthcare expertise, while enabling Yorktel to focus on growing its closely-knit set of AV, IT and collaboration solutions.



Ron Gaboury, who is CEO of Yorktel, will remain CEO of the entire organization, working with each subsidiaries' leadership team to direct company strategy and business objectives while monitoring overall corporate performance. "We are proud of what Yorktel has accomplished in the development of UHE, our telehealth platform, and its associated applications and solutions," said Yorktel CEO Ron Gaboury. "Our initial investments enabled us to establish a robust product road map, and we are excited to see where we can take the line of business. With that in mind, management decided this was the perfect time to move the healthcare practice into a separate organization and seek additional investment. This new investment will allow us to expand our development team, enhance our support infrastructure and pursue healthcare focused sales and marketing efforts."



Michael Brandofino, formerly COO of Yorktel, has been named President and COO of Caregility, while Ken Scaturro, currently CRO of Yorktel, has been named President and COO of Yorktel. "For the past several years, we've had the privilege of working with healthcare organizations who are pioneers in the telehealth industry," Brandofino said. "As a result, we've developed a robust technology road map containing solutions that have never been offered in the marketplace. As demand for seamless video communication continues to become a core requirement in all manner of patient care, these solutions will continue to resonate and bring meaningful value to healthcare organizations. This is a very exciting time to be in this industry and I'm looking forward to leading the Caregility team towards helping healthcare providers with their mission of providing quality care and enhanced patient outcomes."



According to a recent Market Insights report from the American Hospital Association Center for Health Innovation, telehealth has become critical to health care transformation as a strategy to improve access and value and cost reductions. Telehealth is becoming the patient's "point of access for urgent care, triage for emergent conditions, specialty consults, post-discharge management, medication education, behavioral health counseling, chronic care management and more." Caregility's mission aligns with its focus on moving the access point of care closer to the patient across the care continuum, using its universal communications platform and a vast network of access point of care systems.



"Over the years, Yorktel has made strategic investments in its healthcare practice, enabling it to offer customers innovative technology and differentiated business models in a highly competitive marketplace," explains Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner of analyst firm Recon Research. "Spinning off its highly successful healthcare division is a wise move that will allow Yorktel, and the newly formed Caregility, to focus on their core areas of expertise."



"As enterprises continue to transform their workplaces and embrace innovative collaboration techniques that enhance productivity, Yorktel is ideally positioned to drive change management and influence user adoption," said Scaturro. "Our success in the healthcare industry is another demonstration of Yorktel's commitment to innovation, and we will continue to deliver creative and timely solutions and services to our customers."



To learn more about Caregility, visit http://www.caregility.com

To learn more about Yorktel, visit http://www.yorktel.com



About Yorktel

For over 35 years, Yorktel (http://www.yorktel.com) has been a leader in helping enterprise, healthcare, and federal government customers plan, navigate and successfully execute their digital workplace transformation initiatives. Our global team works with yours to ensure all aspects of these initiatives, including systems evaluations, network preparedness, technology assessments, change management planning, device and network management and monitoring have been addressed. We then design, integrate and manage the communication and collaboration solutions that keep you connected and moving forward. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com or email learnmore@yorktel.com. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.



About Caregility

Caregility (http://www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging its eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports 6,500 access points of care systems across the US. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. For more information, visit www.caregility.com. Follow Caregility on Twitter: @caregility.