Yortay Launches Ultra Fine Gold Pigment SW6383, a New Pearl Pigment of the Next Generation

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Yortay, a Guangzhou-based leading pearl pigment powder supplier, announced today that it is launching a new pearl pigment of the next generation. With superfine particle size and rich gold luster, Ultra Fine Gold Pigment SW6383 will be the most popular to the fields such as printing inks, injection plastic, coating, cosmetic, leather, painting and so on.



Generally speaking, crystal gold pearl pigment is superior to traditional gold pearl pigment thanks to its synthetic mica flake and titanium dioxide. However, keeping both the fine particle and brightness is still a problem. Therefore, Yortay creatively produces SW6383. Compared to regular gold pearl pigment, SW6383 is purer, brighter and offers higher sparkling. Coated with synthetic mica and Titanium oxide, this new product keeps all the advantages of crystal gold pearl pigment.



In addition, due to its super fine powder appearance, SW6383 also features excellent brightness and has an excellent effect in refractive index, reflection, and transmission of light. "We are a company focusing on quality and creativity, so we strive to keep our effect pigment innovative and on-trend, which is why we're excited to introduce this new product Ultra Fine Gold Pigment SW6383." Frank Gong, president of the company, said, "Highly recognizable products with the unique and striking golden pearlescent appearance of SW6383 are set to succeed internationally since this new-generation pearl pigment is widely approved. It will help Yortay to continue to be at the leading edge of pearl pigment powder industry." Like other pearl pigment, SW6383 can be widely applied to plastic products, such as cosmetics container, packages, toys, ornament materials, membrane, etc. bringing pleasant color and luster vision result and enhancing a wide range of products. With this innovation, Yortay is underscoring its position as an innovator of high-quality effect pigments designed to enhance the attractiveness of various products.



About Yortay

Yortay is a professional manufacturer and distributor of effect pigments, whose goal is to make products more attractive to people. With superior quality and competitive price, its effect pigment products have been well received in more than 40 countries and regions in the world since its establishment, serving the global coatings, inks, plastics, printing, leather, aircraft, cosmetics, building materials, printing, and dyeing industries.