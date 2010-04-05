You Are Invited to Meet One of Tony Stewart’s Girls

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2010 -- In conjunction with Friends of Ferdinand Inc. and Tony Stewart Foundation, Tony Stewart initiated a program to save Indiana racehorses whose futures are uncertain because their racing careers have ended. Tony remarks that “these are animals that are all racehorses that have been retired versus being destroyed. Friends of Ferdinand is a great organization that will take these horses, rehabilitate them, fix their injuries and get them trained and adopt them to new homes. Their racing careers may have ended, but their lives don’t have to.” Saribel Cruz is a thoroughbred mare who retired from racing in 2008 when she received no bids at an end of season auction for thoroughbred racehorses and is descended from two of racing’s most famous horses, Seattle Slew and Mr. Prospector. As the sport of horseracing is turning it’s attention to the upcoming Kentucky Derby, Saribel Cruz will be making her debut as a hunter/jumper sport horse at the Hoosier Horse Fair, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on April 9-11, 2010. She represents the potential of rescued racehorses.



Saribel Cruz, affectionately known as Flirt around the barn, is a fitting name for the first of Tony’s Stewart’s girls to enter Friends of Ferdinand’s adoption program. Saribel is an affectionate, kind and athletic young mare who prefers being a show-jumper rather than a racehorse. She was adopted from Friends of Ferdinand Inc one month ago by Foxton Farm (Romney, IN). Emily Lindsay, representing Foxton Farm, will be riding Saribel Cruz in a jumping clinic with the nationally recognized hunter-jumper instructor and 1992 “horseman of the year” Nick Karazissis. Saribel Cruz and Emily will be working with Nick to improve the form of both horse and rider over fences. Their session should be fast-paced and entertaining and is sponsored by the Hoosier Horse Fair and Indiana Hunter/Jumper Association in order to promote the rescued racehorse at this premier event.



Saribel will be ridden from 4pm-6pm on Friday April 9th in the Toyota Blue Ribbon Pavillion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Opportunities to for the media and the public to meet Saribel Cruz are available preceding the clinic 2:30-3:30pm and immediately after the session from 6pm-7pm. Representatives of Tony Stewart Foundation, Friends of Ferdinand Inc, Hoosier Horse Fair, Foxton Farms and singer/songwriter/animal advocate and Friends of Ferdinand advisory board member, Jennie DeVoe will be on location for interviews and photographs with Tony’s girl. Members of the media should contact Dave Howell (Indiana Horse Council) at 317-714-4158 for press passes to the event.



Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $6 for children 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. Discount tickets can be purchased at local Marsh Supermarkets, at Indiana Farm Bureau offices or Rural King stores across the state.



Friends of Ferdinand Inc is named in memory of the magnificent Ferdinand, the 1986 Kentucky Derby Champion, Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and 1987 Horse of the Year who earned more than $4 million during his career. In 1989 he was retired from racing and exported to Japan to stand at stud. Tragically, a few years later, Ferdinand was slaughtered for human consumption. Friends of Ferdinand Inc. promotes equine welfare by providing second chances at life for retiring racehorses in Indiana. More information about Friends of Ferdinand may be found at http://www.friendsofferdinand.org.



The mission of the Tony Stewart Foundation is to raise and donate funds to help care for critically ill children, drivers injured in motorsports activities and to support other charitable organizations in the protection of various animal species. More information about the Tony Stewart Foundation may be found at http://www.tonystewartfoundation.org.



The Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo is owned and operated by the Indiana Horse Council, Inc. The event is the primary fundraising effort for the Horse Council. It is organized and run almost entirely by a dedicated group of volunteers who give of their time to further the equine industry in Indiana. Proceeds from the Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo benefit equine-assisted activities for individuals with physical, emotional and learning disabilities; educational scholarships; youth programs; equine health research; and other areas that create greater visibility for the equine industry.



The Indiana Horse Council is a 501 C (6) not-for-profit organization that represents, promotes and provides opportunities for every aspect of Indiana’s equine industry. The Horse Council addresses industry interests and concerns at the local, regional, national and international levels. For more information, please visit our Web site at http://www.indianahorsecouncil.org.

