You Can Infect Others with HSV Even with No Blisters; CBCD Examines the Evidence

It is extremely common for individuals with genital herpes to infect others, even when there are no symptoms. According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine.org, “the likelihood of spreading the infection from one partner to another is highest when genital ulcers or blisters are present. However, transmission during the asymptomatic period (when there are no blisters) is extremely common as well. It is estimated that one to three percent of individuals with asymptomatic genital herpes are shedding the virus at any particular time.” (2) Occasionally, instead of blisters, an infected individual may experience relatively mild symptoms. For example, “cracked, raw, or red areas around your genitals without pain, itching, or tingling.” (3) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antivirals was shown to reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Garland and colleagues wrote that “use of condoms and antiviral medications assist in preventing transmission. Antiviral agents are effective in controlling clinical episodes … (of outbreaks with the herpes virus) which remains latent for the life of a patient.” Dr. Garland and colleagues are from the Royal Women’s Hospital in Australia. Dr. Garland additionally wrote that “there is unfortunately no readily available preventative or therapeutic vaccine for HSV.” (1)



Until now, drugs approved for the treatment of HSV-2 infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, “a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (4) Unlike drugs or vaccines, which target the active herpes virus, there are two natural remedies that target the latent HSV. These clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CDC notes that “Genital herpes is common in the United States. In the United States, about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. You can get herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the disease. Fluids found in a herpes sore carry the virus, and contact with those fluids can cause infection. You can also get herpes from an infected sex partner who does not have a visible sore or who may not know he or she is infected because the virus can be released through your skin and spread the infection to your sex partner(s).” (5)



