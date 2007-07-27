You Go Girl and You Go ABI

Suwannee, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) was requested to provide exclusive media coverage for the Vision of Excellence, 10-week Summer 2007 program at the Suwannee Sports Academy, in Suwannee, GA. Akilah Townsend, Founder of the Vision of Excellence program, and Co-Owner of The Atlanta Vision, a professional basketball team in the American Basketball Association, created the Vision of Excellence program to provide an active sports environment for overweight girls, ages 8 through 11. The program has different exercises that emphasize dance, movement, and conditioning. The girls also learn the benefits of exercise, health and nutrition and its impact on girls during different phases of their growth stages.



The Vision of Excellence received a grant from GoGirlGo, Atlanta, and they also received support for two consecutive years from: the Atlanta Women’s Foundation, the Gwinnett Medical Center, the Women’s Sports Foundation, The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI), and Kaiser Permanente. The Atlanta Broadcast Institute began their relationship with The Atlanta Vision in 2006, when The Atlanta Vision approached Thea Marcacci, Owner & CEO of ABI, to provide play-by-play coverage as well as video coverage of all home games. Almost immediately, Thea Marcacci worked to make this partnership a reality. Thea Marcacci recruited graduates Jeffery Cadavero and Will Sparks for play-by-play sports commentary, while Amy Walker, Reginald Stevenson, Julie Stefanowicz and extra ABI interns used their talents to capture video footage of the game.



The partnership with The Atlanta Broadcast Institute grew when Akilah Townsend came to ABI in the summer of 2007 to request video documentation of their work with the Vision for Excellence 2007 summer camp programs. The programs kicked off with girls doing more than just exercise; they participated in fun dance movements that focused on a person’s core strengths. ABI graduates, Debra Jones and Julie Stefanowicz, worked closely with Akilah Townsend to provide excellent videography, lighting, interviewing, and editing of the camp’s different events. Additionally, the agility, stamina, and strength Debra and Julie demonstrated, along with their “get the job done” professionalism, sent a powerful message to the Vision of Excellence, GoGirlGo summer camp participants by showing them the benefits of exercising and conditioning. The Summer camp program helped the girls involved to understand how learning new skills, honoring their commitment to health, nutrition, and leadership, empowering them to make good decisions in the future.



To view the this event go to http://www.atlantabroadcastinstitue.com



