YOUDO Announces Their New Kickstarter Campaign to Expand YOUDOshoes

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --YOUDO is excited to announce their Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds for the second phase of their product launch; User created custom designs in 3 interchangeable shapes for YOUDOshoes.



YOUDOs are a bold new concept in comfy casual footwear for women and are proudly made in the U.S.A. and Canada. Purchases can be placed in both currencies and duty-free shipping is available in both countries.



Every pair of YOUDOs comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable shapes that easily attach to the upper. Each of these oval, rectangle, and heart shapes, display the printed designs that Users select from the existing online boutique. When YOUDO's Kickstarter goal is reached, Users will have the option to create their own designs with limitless possibilities utilizing the new online design software. Those custom designs will be printed by YOUDO with the new specialized printer fitted for their 3 shapes. These colourful creations are YOUDOtattoos; feminine and funky images, funny and impactful messages, plus some real heart. The wearer simply changes out the designs to show her cheeky style, passionate point of view, or quirky sense of humour.



YOUDO's focus has always been to design, make, and ship their shoes within the U.S.A and Canada. Their shoes are manufactured in Oregon and their shoe accessories in Alberta. The durability of YOUDOshoes comes from the core qualities of 1 piece, mold injected EVA foam, with special additives that elevate them to UV resistant and anti-microbial. These fusion-style shoes have the contoured footbed of athletic slides, the width of clogs, the ease of flip-flops, and the added heel height with refined toe shape for the versatility of sandals. With their relaxed fit and light weight, YOUDOs are perfect for indoor and outdoor wear.



YOUDOshoes were conceived from a need for truly comfortable footwear by co-founder, Deidre Gilbert, who always had sore feet but didn't like the options currently on the market. Deidre, along with husband and partner Mark Ramsay, developed their patented idea for cute shoes that also have firmly shaped support and are soft to the touch. After a long career in interior design, Deidre couldn't imagine their shoes without colour and daring style. As a feminist and entrepreneur, she wanted to work in some serious girl power too. She incorporated the opportunity for women to show their personality and what matters to them by using YOUDOs as a personal canvas; making their shoes fun to wear just about everywhere.



YOUDOshoes inspire, empower, and celebrate women by having design options to share their big ideas and personal goals, or celebrate special occasions. "We want to encourage women to express their individuality. YOUDOs are all about you!" says President, Deidre Gilbert.