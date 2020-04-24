New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --With self-quarantine becoming the new norm, online dating is growing to be the primary way for people to meet their social needs. Bustr, the BBW dating app for plus size people and their admirers, witnessed a huge incremental increase in user numbers. This week's user registrations number nearly doubled that of last week, making it the top propensity plus size dating app in the Apple Store.



Online romance in the time of the COVID-19 virus epidemic has turned into something more than just finding date and hookup partners. It is also a source of comfort and connection. On account of the COVID-19 outbreak, there is significant increase in the use of many online dating apps, including Bustr.



A report released by Bustr said the average time people spend on the app since early March increased by 30% to the least, compared with the average usage time before the virus attack. Of those users, over 45% are between the ages of 20 and 30. In terms of user registration, the number of registrations increased by more than 20% in March, in which the proportion of users in their 20s reached 50%.



According to the results of the survey, over 80% of users in their 20s on BBW dating platform Bustr said they would continue dating online during the Covid-19 quarantine period. Indeed, there has been a 27% surge in messages exchanged on the platform and 14% in matches since March. Among them, users in their 20s saw a 15% increase in conversations made and an 8% increase in matches.



New York resident Kay, 27, has been using Bustr since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in US, but he hasn't met up with anyone in person. That's not odd at all for him, he told us, as he usually waits for a relatively long time until he thinks the time is ripe to meet someone in real life, especially during quarantine time, he says.



"I think the Platonic love would be a better and more suitable way of dating at this period of time. For me, I care more for connection than location." he said.



About Bustr

Bustr is an American online dating service, popular primarily in United States, the United Kindom, Australia and Canada. The company based in 3 River St, Somersworth, NY. Butsr is a location-based social application that facilitates communication between interested users.