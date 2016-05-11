Young and Energizing Hip Hop Artist Hot Sheezy Releases Debut Album

Frankfort, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Up and coming young hip hop and rap artist Hot Sheezy announces the release of his exciting full-length debut album, Fast Life. Released in May of 2016, Fast Life is available at numerous online music outlets including CD Baby, Spodify, iTunes, and others.



With twelve all new original tracks, Fast Life delivers edgy urban riding music with new sounds and a mass appeal. Written from his personal experiences, desires, and goals, Fast Life takes the listener on a trip through the typical struggles of a young urban man living life day-to-day but wanting more, much more. The single "Blowing on Dat Bomb" features former No Limit artist Fiend and the single "Pay the Bills" features Slim and Aka Tony. Other songs feature additional artists.



An Owensboro, Kentucky native, Hot Sheezy started rapping with friends in middle school to pass the time and entertain each other. Over the following years his lyrics, composition and performing skills rapidly developed, and he became more proficient at his craft, soon dedicating his life to hip-hop and rap music. In December of 2009, Hot Sheezy released his first mixtape, Country Swagg, hosted by DJ Slikk. He followed this effort up in January of 2011 with his sophomore mixtape, On My A Game, hosted by DJ Blizz and released a collaborative mixtape later that year with The Flight Club entitled All Hour Flight.



With a unique blend of Midwestern and Southern sounds and diverse delivery, Hot Sheezy has an exciting future, with many calling him one of the most exciting artists of his generation. Having opened for numerous mainstream artists and with a growing portfolio of appealing street anthems and videos, Hot Sheezy has well established himself in the rap genre and is poised to rapidly broaden his audiences.



Fast Life was produced at SoundCloud, the world's leading online social sound platform where anyone can create music and share it everywhere. The album artwork is by artist Phil Kundert. The executive producers are Kenneth Boyd and Cle Johnson, and the album can be listened on sound cloud (https://m.soundcloud.com/hotsheezy).



To learn more about Hot Sheezy, his debut album Fast Life, or peruse other works by the hip hop artist, please visit http://www.hotsheezy.com/.



About Hot Sheezy

Hot Sheezy is an exciting Hip Hop artist who has just released his debut album titled Fast Life. Suckas Cant Join is An independent rap label