Young Avant-Garde Filmmakers Make an Impact with Foreign and American Youth

Young avant-garde filmmakers are having an impact with foreign and American youth. One such director is Kelsey Brewer, and NYU senior, who has just completed "Burning Child."



Balancing story and surreal style, “Burning Child” opens as father Theodore suffers the death of his young son. Discovering the boy’s broken, wind-up doll, the grieving father becomes possessed with the desire to fix the toy and in doing so, somehow “fix” his son’s passing. Haunted by dark memories and illogically determined to repair his toy, the father descends into an increasingly surreal struggle with grief and loss.



“My goal is to engage the audience both on a narrative level and through more experimental ideas and imagery,” Brewer said.



Brewer is partnered by the New York Women in Film & Television. She is looking for tax-deductible donations on Indiegogo, so her film can be seen more widely. A trailer for the film is available at Indiegogo.



Recent foreign films such as Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin” have been received well by young American audiences despite lacking the look of the big budget Hollywood productions.



Brewer’s interest in the inner lives of characters and surreal imagery have led her to direct several short films and to art direct many more. She is currently working on a new music video in collaboration with dance collective The YoMoCo and musical artist Geneviève Beaudoin.



For more information, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/burning-child/x/8860745



About Kelsey Brewer

