Young Colorado Student Addison Noel Awarded Bright!Tax Global Scholar Award to Study in Japan

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --Since its launch, the program has been inundated with interest and has helped several exceptional young Americans to study abroad.



Now, Colorado resident Addison Noel has been named as the fifth Bright!Tax Scholar. With Bright!Tax' help, Addison will be taking up a place at Tokyo International University to study International Relations this fall.



The Bright!Tax Award Committee was particularly impressed by Addison's appreciation of the value of her US citizenship, as well as her excellent academic record, her having independently learned to speak Japanese, and having wrestled with, but ultimately overcome, anxiety.



Addison said: "My US citizenship is the culmination of over 200 years of democratic compromise for the conservation of personal freedoms. It has has allowed me to grow up in safety and has given me access to unlimited resources and possibilities. On the other hand, it has also insulated my worldly awareness. When studying abroad, I will have to be open-minded in order to empathize and live harmoniously with my international peers."



She continued: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Bright!Tax for awarding me the Global Scholar Award. Having monetary support will allow me to focus wholeheartedly on my studies and embrace all the wonderful, new, exciting things that a life abroad holds. This award has not only given me more financial stability, but also has granted me the confidence to pursue my lofty ambitions. This award shows that hard work does pay off, refueling my self-confidence and determination. Thank you, Bright!Tax, for supporting this exciting chapter in my life and the lives of others abroad."



Bright!Tax is a leading online provider of tax services to the nine million American expats living overseas. In 2017 the firm won multiple awards itself, for excellence providing US tax services to expats, and for employing innovation to make the compulsory and complex process of filing US taxes from abroad easier.



Bright!Tax believes that expats are the new American pioneers, whose intrepid spirit is integral to what it means to be American. Furthermore, expats are America's informal ambassadors around the world, shaping other people's perceptions of our country and people. Addison Noel embodies this truly American positive, pioneering characteristic.



Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax founder and CEO, says:



"I had the opportunity to study abroad in my youth, and it changed my life, opening my eyes to the myriad different cultures and possibilities in the wider world. Following Bright!Tax' stellar growth and success, I established the Global Scholar Award to allow a new generation to have the same experience. Addison is an exceptional young lady with a bright future, and I'm sure she will thrive in her studies in Tokyo and achieve every success in life."



With clients in over 190 countries worldwide, Bright!Tax is an award-winning, leading provider of US tax services for the estimated 9 million Americans living overseas.