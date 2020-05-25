Edinburgh, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2020 --Edinburgh based Outlaw Social was started in 2018 by Lee Fitzpatrick, then aged 28.



Since 2018, the bootstrapped business has continually grown and is seeing a 359% increase on monthly turnover since this point last year.



So far in 2020, the average monthly turnover has reached over £30,000.



Lee's story with Outlaw Social is one of ongoing success, but that hasn't always been the case for him.



Starting his first business at age 18, Lee became a serial entrepreneur with various degrees of success. At age 23, he struggled under the weight of bankruptcy and depression. As a result, his mental health suffered and he reached a point of feeling suicidal.



After a few years of rebalancing and creating various business ventures, Lee started to notice a trend. He said:



"After almost a decade of trial and error, I realised that my real passion and skillset lay in building brands and helping businesses grow."



And so, in 2018 Outlaw Social was born.



The business continues to grow as does its in-house team. Outlaw Social is thriving by supporting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is helping businesses to build the resources they need to seize new opportunities and continue their journey to growth. By doing so, Outlaw Social is turning massive challenges into meaningful changes.



About Outlaw Social

Outlaw Social is an Edinburgh based bootstrapped digital marketing agency. The company's office is situated within the RBS Accelerator Hub in Edinburgh.



The primary focus for Outlaw Social is to provide businesses with innovative digital marketing solutions that provide a transparent and measurable return on investment. They know that every business is unique and focus on building, improving, and growing businesses through flexibility, visibility, and a team of professionals.



Video of Lee sharing his story: https://youtu.be/jMV_A_evhMQ