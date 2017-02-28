Young Entrepreneurs Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Get to SXSW Festival

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --Go4it! is a training program of the financial literacy organization, Asset Builders of America, for young people interested in entrepreneurship. This Go4it! team of youth entrepreneurs will attend several workshops at SXSW conducted by the Center for Urban Entrepreneurs and Economic Development of Rutgers University.



SXSW is the nation's premier entrepreneurship and innovation festival, so it represents a huge opportunity for these young entrepreneurs to learn and network with major players in developing technology industries. This year's installment of the annual event will take place in Austin, TX March 10-19.



The SXSW Interactive Festival features a number of networking events in the evenings. Other events include awards ceremonies to recognize some of the top innovators and their contributions, as well as live demonstrations and myriad opportunities to learn.



The Go4it! team includes three young entrepreneurs from Milwaukee and Madison. They have already raised one-third of the money needed to cover their expenses for the trip. The amount that they have raised so far will go towards the registration cost for the event.



However, in order to attend, they still need funding to cover the costs of airfare to get to the festival, as well as lodging and meals while they are there. In order to raise this money, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.



The campaign has a funding goal of $7,500, which the team hopes it will reach in plenty of time before the event. The funding goal is flexible, meaning that the team will receive all donations, even if they do not achieve the full amount. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated $650 in contributions from 4 backers.



Potential backers should be aware that all contributions to the campaign are tax deductible. Not only that, but they also provide the benefit of knowing that you are helping to shape the minds of the innovators and entrepreneurs that will drive our country forward in the future.



With just over a month remaining until the festival, the campaign's creators are hoping that more donations come through in the coming weeks. If the team is ultimately able to attend SXSW, they will document their experience through video content, which they will share on social media.