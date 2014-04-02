Young Hip-Hop Hustler Starts Label

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2014 --This young rising star, Marcello born May 16th, 1987 is back on top after being banned from his hometown in Brooklyn NY. Growing up in Flatbush and Edenwald projects was not easy for this young artist, but he was still able to make a name for himself through the trials and tribulations of the Brooklyn streets. After various criminal charges, Marcello was ordered to leave Brooklyn and relocate elsewhere, so Marcello did just that. Now residing in Tampa, Florida, Marcello is more focused then ever on his music career and though he is from NYC, Marcello claims his relocation has helped broaden his music repertoire, allowing him to diversify his music catalog.



Marcello goes on to say that he finds inspiration everyday to pick up his pen and start writing, often finding his motivation through Japan anime such as Naruto. After finding his new inspiration, Marcello is more determined then ever to surpass every rapper and rise to #1.



Marcello music catalog runs deep, with early hit albums like "I Remain Loyal to the Streets," and his sophomore album "Hustlers Killers Savages." Recently Marcello has stepped it up once again with "Armageddon" elevating his bars and hook in "Ruby Red" then Marcello touches on a different note, giving a hustlers softer side with Hillsborough winters, On that track you will find he's speaking some deep insight. We are sure to see his future project, Sex Money Murder wage a full out assault on the industry.



Follow Marcello: https://twitter.com/marcellomusic



For Bookings:dorlm0307@aol.com



Contact: Marcus Clinton, Dorlm0307@aol.com, 813-728-8151



