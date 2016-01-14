Young Italian Photographer Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --Rising Italian photographer Cesare Bargiggia is launching an online crowdfunding campaign to enable him to participate in a prestigious visual art exhibition in Berlin next February.



Bargiggia has been given the enviable opportunity to show a collection of his works at the event and is raising funds via the crowdfunding site GoFundMe to raise 1000 euros to allow him to attend.



Beyond the photographic exposition in Berlin, Cesare also is requesting contributions to help him take the next step in his photography career. With three of his works already having being shown at major exhibitions in Venice, Rome, and Florence, Cesare is looking to upgrade to allow him to further his career as a full-time photographer.



"I need better equipment in order to be competitive and require a small car to be able to move faster from home," he said. "I live in the hills south of Milan and [at present] use a bus and train to get to my destination. However, this is sometimes inconvenient and takes up too much time." Bargiggia believes that growing his photography business will bring recognition to some of the most beautiful areas of the world, enabling him to capture even more imagery from landscapes and urban areas that have yet to be discovered through an artistic photography lens.



Cesare also seeks funding to allow him to set up a photography studio in his home, where he can produce his work. With financial assistance, he believes he is ready to progress in his photography career, which he aims to launch in earnest in the latter part of 2016.



As he seeks to invest more time and energy into developing his craft and move into photography as a professional pursuit, Bargiggia is calling on supporters of the arts to help him achieve his goals by contributing to the crowdfunding campaign.



Please go to https://www.gofundme.com/cesarebargiggia to donate and to find out more information about Cesare's project.



About Cesare

Born on August 21, 1979 in Codogno, near Milan in Italy, Cesare Bargiggia is an admirer of famous American landscape photographer Ansel Adams and his masterpiece work. He now lives in San Colombano al Lambro, in the hills surrounding Milan. It is this from here and his childhood home that he takes much of his inspiration.



He grew up in a family that loves photography, with his father leading the way as the proud owner of a Minolta srT303. Cesare followed the passion and has developed his own photography career by capturing images of the landscape around his home. However, he is also expanding his work to include urban exploration and scenery, street photography and fine art photography. Supporters can view his work and connect with him on his Facebook page.