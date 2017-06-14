YoungStartup Ventures Select Pipeliner CRM

Pacific Palasades, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Pipeliner CRM today announced that YoungStartup Ventures, the event company that connects the most innovative and promising, venture backed, emerging growth and early stage companies with active Investors, Investment bankers, advisors and corporate professionals has selected Pipeliner's market-leading customer relationship management platform to power the next phase of its growth. This multi-year deal will enable YoungStartup Ventures to leverage Pipeliner CRM's instant intelligence and visual insights to manage and grow its event-based business.



"We selected Pipeliner CRM not only because the system is the best fit for our business needs with its dynamic process capabilities and unrivalled visual interface but also because Pipeliner shares our passion for entrepreneurs" said Joe Benjamin, Founder & CEO of YoungStartup Ventures "We particularly like that Pipeliner CRM provides robust features and tools for individuals to self-manage and does not just reserve these capabilities for actual managers and executives as other systems do. This is very much in keeping with the spirit of self-reliance characterized by the successful startups we interact with."



YoungStartup Ventures has contracted to use the Enterprise version of Pipeliner complete with its Advanced Reporting, visual Org Charts & Buying Center, and Account Hierarchy features.



"Pipeliner is proud that YoungStartup Ventures has selected our CRM for its important mission of connecting entrepreneurs and investors. We built Pipeliner with the entrepreneurs within every organization in mind, which is what salespeople really are. That is why we call them Salespreneurs!" commented Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO of Pipeliner CRM "More and more companies like YoungStartup Ventures are discovering how Pipeliner CRM is leading the way with real, actionable intelligence that is displayed visually and instantly to the user and how this is giving them the edge in managing and driving more sales success."



About YoungStartup Ventures

Young Startup Ventures is a leading network of entrepreneurs and investors. The company unites cutting edge innovators, leading investors and corporate players via its annual Venture Summits where it highlights unparalleled industry insight and features active venture investors and the most promising companies seeking capital.



http://www.youngstartup.com | twitter: @youngstartupven



About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a worktool that adapts to and grows with the organization.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India. Engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at http://www.PipelinerCRM.com.