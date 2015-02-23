Your Builder Offers Free Consultation for Architects and Renovators in Auckland

Hillcrest, Auckland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --Your Builder, a company that specializes in building and renovation, is accepting scheduled appointments to architects and renovators who wish to meet with the team and get a free consultation. They accept projects from building a new house model to renovating a room in the house. The company is recognized as one of the builders in Auckland and is a member of several professional building organizations in New Zealand such as Certified Builders Association of New Zealand, Licensed Building Practitioner, No Cowboys, Home First and Hazardco.



Clients looking for Auckland builders may schedule an appointment through www.yourbuilder.co.nz. Your Builder also offers a free e-book, Quick Guide to Home Renovation, which can be downloaded through their website. The e-book aims to help renovators in understanding the eight process of renovation and to avoid any mistakes that would cost money and time delay. The company is one of the certified builders in Auckland which gives them access to resources such as Certified Plans. Any projects done by Your Builder is guaranteed for a period of 10 years in case the project is not finished for any reason. Projects done by Your Builder is insured by Home First Builders Guarantee.



The website has a separate dedicated page for renovators and architects who wish to know more about the company, the team and the service they are offering. Testimonials from previous clients are also posted in the Testimonials' page. The New Home Designs' page showcases the most recent model from the company's certified plan. Currently, Brighton, Methaven, Seedon and Weston are the latest models. Full catalogue of the home designs can be accessed through the same page. Clients looking for a specific model may contact the team by filling up the form provided. For reference, Recent Projects and Blog page are provided.



About Your Builder

Your Builder, an Auckland-based company, specializes in building and renovation services. The company caters to renovators and architects around the Auckland area. Your Builder is a proud member of Certified Builders Association of New Zealand, Licensed Building Practitioner, No Cowboys, Home First and Hazardco. For e-mails and inquiries, send them at hamid@yourbuilder.co.nz or myrthe@yourbuilder.co.nz. The company may also be contacted at 021541392. Their business address is at 33 Orion Place, Hillcrest, Auckland, 0627.