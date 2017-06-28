Your Destiny Belongs To You by Souzan Bachir Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Istanbul, Turkey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Your Destiny Belongs To You: Reclaiming the Power to Live Life on Your Terms was written by entrepreneur, speaker, life coach, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of Mira Coaching, Souzan Bachir. Souzan Bachir has this new book Your Destiny Belongs To You: Reclaiming the Power to Live Life on Your Terms which is a perfect guide to inspire and motivate people who are looking to achieve a higher purpose and mission in life. Souzan Bachir's new International #1 Amazon bestselling book, Your Destiny Belongs To You is now available on Amazon. Within these pages people will have access to a special formula, a practical step-by-step model, to help grow both personally and professionally.



Your Destiny Belongs To You has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories in Canada, United Kingdom and the USA Amazon marketplace.



'' … Souzan Bachir's tried-and-true exercises break down the transformation into manageable steps, helping you on your path to your best self.'' - Dr. Amy Mindell, author of Metaskills, the Spiritual Art of Therapy and Dr. Arnold Mindell, founder of Process oriented Psychology



Your Destiny Belongs To You provides a proven method to go from struggling in life to thriving personally and professionally.



Your Destiny Belongs To You provides insight into those who are looking for a change agent in life. We are all born as leaders, with a dream — and to tap into one's inner being, overcoming life's obstacles is a must to create the desired life. In Your Destiny Belongs to You, Souzan Bachir shares her inspiring autobiography as she teaches the power of harnessing self confidence and self esteem in pursuit of life goals. It takes grit, tenacity, and problem solving to achieve ambitious goals. Bachir's experience creating innovative problem solving solutions for personal and professional clients will help change lives.



For those people searching to achieve a better self - Souzan Bachir's detailed goal setting exercises and problem solving philosophy will enable people to overcome obstacles that stand in the way of a specific goal achievement. From figuring out what really drives people to resolving interpersonal conflicts, Souzan Bachir guides people to achieve life goals. In this interactive book, people will learn to tap into the emotional core to solve problems at the root. Under Bachir's gentle tutelage, people unearth the self confidence and self esteem that have been buried by years of facing obstacles.



"You alone have the power to change your life." says Souzan Bachir 'We do this by using a combination of reflective and projective visualization, to learn to set goals, celebrate goal achievement, and overcome obstacles that previously seemed insurmountable."



An expert in cross-cultural communication, international business, and workplace relationships, Souzan Bachir's energy has inspired individuals and teams on three continents. Your Destiny Belongs to You will provide the tools needed to rediscover who you truly are and to be fully present in every part of life.



''Souzan Bachir has an inspirational personal story and has succeeded in integrating her personal and professional identity in spite of many obstacles. Your Destiny Belongs To You will lead you on a path toward a more authentic and fulfilling existence.'' - Jan Dworkin, PHD, Co-Founder of The Process Work Institute



About Souzan Bachir

Souzan Bachir is an internationally-acclaimed relationship and systems coach, cross-cultural trainer, and inspirational speaker. Born in Syria and educated in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, she speaks multiple languages. A life-long traveller, she fosters cross-cultural connections that support individuals and organizations in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and the United States. As a woman in the Middle East, she has defied cultural notions to achieve success in international business and beyond.



After shattering the glass ceiling, Souzan Bachir turned to her true calling: coaching. Souzan has been traveling through a spiritual journey for more than a decade, now assisting and guiding others through their own metamorphoses to find a greater sense of peace and purpose with her vibrancy and passion. Her drive to usher others on this journey has led her to write this intimate testament to on the process of self-actualization.



Souzan Bachir is a Professional Certified Coach, credentialed by and served as the Vice President of International Coach Federation (ICF) Turkey Chapter, she is a life-long traveler, she fosters cross-cultural connections that support individuals and organizations in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and the United States.