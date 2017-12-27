Your Exterior Pros Expands Services in Savannah, Georgia and South Carolina Low Country

Savanah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Now poised to corner the market on all aspects of residential and commercial exterior work, Your Exterior Pros announces the expansion of their services. The family-owned company is now happy to provide window replacement, exterior painting, siding, gutters, windows, and doors, in addition to roof replacement and roof repairs in Georgia and parts of South Carolina. Based in Savannah, the company focuses their expertise on transforming their customers' homes and commercial properties with 45-years of combined experience, zero percent financing on products and services, and a lifetime manufacturer's warranty.



Mitch Hoover, the owner of Your Exterior Pros, said of the new services, "To save our customers time and money, we supervise multiple crews and inspections that focus on a quick end result. We're proud to say that our installation times are only one to three weeks from the time we quote a price for the job. Our phenomenal team even includes designers who work to enhance exteriors. No stone is left unturned when we take on a project from the paint, to the siding, to the doors, to the roof. We're set."



With complete exterior renovations on tap, Your Exterior Pros will replace old wooden siding with new options that are maintenance free, as well as windows that have the highest efficiency ratings. As has always been the case with the experienced company, roof repairs and roof replacement in Savannah and areas within a 50-mile radius, are done using locally-manufactured shingles. Your Exterior Pros can equip homes or offices with entry doors or patio doors as well as sliding doors. Gutter installation, replacement, repair, and extensions are done in copper, vinyl, aluminum, and steel.



About Your Exterior Pros

Your Exterior Pros is a family-owned company in Savannah, Georgia that serves Pooler, Hinesville, Richmond Hill, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Port Royal, Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Hardeeville and surrounding areas. The company is fully-licensed, insured and bonded with current licensing in Georgia and South Carolina.



