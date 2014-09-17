Your Garden Decor, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Garden Decorations

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Shelby Snider is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GardenDecorSource.com. The website carries a wide assortment of garden decorations including bird feeders, fairy garden decorations, garden statues, bird baths, solar lighting, hammocks, and more. Snider loves to garden as a hobby and decorating her own garden is important to her. She was inspired to start her website by her desire to share her knowledge of garden decorating and creating a wildlife habitat in a backyard. The website will be a space for her to provide customers with the items they need to create the garden they’ve always dreamed of.



There are countless quality garden decorating items featured within the products of GardenDecorSource.com. The website offers two person hammocks, Woodstock wind chimes, glass bird baths, garden gnomes, decorative birdhouses, solar lanterns, wicker patio furniture, metal plant stands, gazebo bird feeders, and much more. In the future, Snider would like to continue adding more lawn and garden care items to help customers make the plants in their yards look their best. By continuing to update the products listed on the website, she hopes to have customers return to the site whenever they want to add new items to their outdoor space.



Providing customers with the information and items that they need to build their gardening passion is extremely important to Snider regarding GardenDecorSource.com. She is happy to answer any customer questions and provide them with knowledgeable answers. By hand selecting quality products to appear on her site and providing information about how to use these products, she hopes to encourage customers to further develop their love of gardening and garden decoration.



In addition to her main website, Snider will also be launching a blog located at http://www.YourGardenDecorInfo.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to gardening and garden decorating. She will be writing blogs about how to make your backyard more attractive to birds, how to build a fairy garden, how certain items can be used in a yard, and other topics that relate to the products offered on her site. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to use the products offered on the site in their gardens.



