Easton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --The holiday season can be stressful, especially for LGBTQ youth who are not comfortable in their own families. YourHolidayMom.com provides holiday themed messages of encouragement to anyone who is not accepted by family members. The innovative online community offers 40 days of written, audio, and video messages of encouragement. Within its first 40-day season in 2012, Your Holiday Mom had over 35,000 audio/video listeners, 700+ comments, and had forever changed lives for the better. Now in their third year, 40 additional moms are coming to the project.



The messages received through Your Holiday Mom are hitting home to LGBTQ youth. A receiver of a "Your Holiday Mom" letter wrote; "I wanted to thank you during the holiday season, but it's taken me a month to be able to read any of your letters without tearing up so hard I can't keep the screen any more. Thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I don't have the words for how much brighter you made my life while I waited to see if I would be invited to my own home for Christmas. I started reading a letter in the restroom and couldn't leave until I stopped crying tears of joy at the overwhelming joy and comfort it brought me to think about all these wonderful people in the world, making room for others in their hearts and homes."



A loving mother wrote; "I am so touched by the work you are doing. I am a mom, too. My daughter (who happens to be straight) is the absolute light of my life. I can hardly bear the thought of any child who feels disenfranchised, and does not know unconditional mother love." Reader Viktor writes: "Oh. My. God. My heart. Thank you so much. You don't know how much this means to me, and probably hundreds, if not more, LGBT kids out there… all my life I've wanted my mom to sit down with me and have a conversation with me telling me that it's ok to be different. That different was better. That she still loved me the same no matter what."



Founder Robin Rice of Be Who You Are Productions, Inc. knew there was a need. "Thirty years ago, I lost my little brother to suicide because he feared he was gay and simply could not live in a world that would not support him if this were true. Today, I still feel that hole in my heart, and so I do whatever I can to support LGBTQ youth," says Rice. "I started by gifting Christmas Stockings to LGBTQ shelters as a way to say I care, and then last year, I put out an audio recording called Your Holiday Mom. I knew we needed something more than just one voice, so I asked more moms to open their hearts. Supportive moms from all walks of life are out there and this is a story most don't hear."



"We are just family members who care and have created a way to show it during the often emotionally difficult holiday season," says Robin Rice. "Isn't that what the season is supposed to be about—family, caring, and people coming together? We may have to do it in cyberspace, but we can still make a difference in someone's life."



The Your Holiday Mom letters will be posted through January 1, 2015.



For more information about this heartwarming online project, please visit their website or watch the video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKmf2hsY134



Visit Your Holiday Mom on Tumblr at http://yourholidaymom.tumblr.com/



