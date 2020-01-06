Rosemead, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --Noted as "The Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate in California" Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty hits a milestone. CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma announced at the company's 2019's Christmas party that they have booked over $1 billion worth of transactions for their real estate agents. How so? The company has negated the business-as-usual tactics that typically bog down real estate pros to become a bona fide game-changer. Its agents do absolutely no prospecting for business, period. There is no cold calling, no door knocking, no scouring for listings. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has that cumbersome work covered so agents are freed up to facilitate sales. They book face-to-face buyers and listing appointments for their agents. Founded in 2019, it's no wonder the forward-thinking company is already named among INC's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.



The only real estate company that provides their agents with leads, Lira Kusuma said, "Our mission is to help you achieve your heart's desire. That's underscored by a commitment to what we call Second Mile Service. We go above and beyond to empower and inspire others and, because we do, we provide the best place to work for our team members. In turn, that makes us the best place to buy and sell real estate for our clients."



For more information, visit http://www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com.



About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is based in San Gabriel Valley with teams all over California. Their 2020 Goal is to help 100 real estate agents to grow and develop their own Millionaire Real Estate Sales TEAM.



