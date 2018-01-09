Your Life Planned Your Way Is a Customizable Planner to Help People Stay on Top of Their Goals

Turin, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Your Life Planned Your Way is an innovative paper planner that taps into the power of neuroscience to help users manage their lives and achieve their goals. Although there are myriad mobile apps available for scheduling, nothing can replace the power of putting pen to paper, cementing goals in users' minds and making it more likely that they will succeed in reaching their targets.



The planning system starts with a pre-planner. This helps users to identify where they currently stand in relation to their personal and professional goals. It also enables users to identify areas of their lives that could use a bit more attention. By identifying key priorities, users of the planner can chart a course to a more satisfying and fulfilling life. Detailed audio instructions guide users through the process to help them make the most of this planning system.



Once users have completed the pre-planning process, they are ready to start using the Your Life Planned Your Way planner. Monthly, weekly and daily planning pages make it easy to see upcoming tasks at a glance. The planner also incorporates tracking pages to help users understand where their time is being spent so that they can work more efficiently.



To help bring the Your Life Planned Your Way planning system to market, creator Diana Dentinger has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has a flexible funding goal of 7,000. Thus far, the campaign has generated over 300. Dentinger will receive all funds donated, even if the campaign doesn't reach its goal.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded for their donations. Starting at just €5, backers will receive a PDF version of the planner. For 15 or more, contributors will receive a pre-planner and planner PDF set. Those who contribute €35 or more will receive paper copies of both the planner and pre-planner. Higher contributions will be rewarded with multiple planning packages. Dentinger aims to begin shipping rewards out starting in January 2018.



About Diana Dentinger

Diana Dentinger has worked as a corporate trainer, executive and entrepreneurial coach for more than 25 years. She has also conducted research as a neurobiology therapist. She utilized her experience in these areas to create the Your Life Planned Your Way planning system.