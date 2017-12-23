YouTube Star Gumbino Launches Its Own Website

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2017 --Gaming cartoon lovers now have a brand-new site to visit for their favorite content. Today, YouTube star Gumbino launched its own website, gumbino.com, which will feature the latest gaming news, memes, comics, and more.



Gumbino is known for gaming related animations, which are released every Monday and Friday at 3PM Central. The site aims to expand on that content, offering daily articles on gaming news, trending shows and movies, and gaming memes. Visitors to the site will also enjoy weekly gaming comics.



"Providing funny and entertaining gaming animation has been a dream come true. The new website allows me to give fans even more great content to enjoy," said Gumbino creator Olivier Paul. "I can't wait to see how this site grows and what other creative elements we can add in the future."



Gumbino is most known on YouTube for two series; "What Really Happens in Pokemon Episodes" and "Console Cartoons". The former is a parody of Pokemon anime displayed from different perspectives. The latter, "Console Cartoons", features gaming consoles arguing which is better.



For more information about Gumbino, visit https://gumbino.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdpfQWie2gS-DdZLvrcQL6Q/featured.