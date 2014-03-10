YouTube Video Filter App for Kids Now Available on iPhone/iPad and Android Devices

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Savvy Cyber Kids is pleased to announce the release of their first app, YouTube Video Filter for kids on iPhone/iPad and Android. With this latest news Savvy Cyber Kids, which has been hailed as, “An amazing way to teach young kids how to be safe online,” has given parents another great tool to help parents introduce technology in a family friendly way. The Savvy Cyber Kids YouTube Video Filter App is easily accessible as it can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and via the Android Google Play store.



In a perfect world parents would be able to sit with their children while they watch YouTube videos and they would be able to explain what their kids are viewing. In a perfect world parents would also be able to help their kids filter through inappropriate video content.



The reality is that in today’s world parents are so busy with their professional and family lives that being able to sit next to each child every second while they watch YouTube videos on their iPhone, iPad or Android phone or tablet is not always possible. With the YouTube Video Filter App, parents are now equipped with the power to control the YouTube Videos their children can watch. The Video Filter App for is advertisement-free so there are no external ads and the app does not show suggested videos based on prior viewing habits.



Parents can also be further empowered knowing that they have the power to prevent their children from closing the YouTube Video Filter App and using another video app. With both iPhones and iPads, guided access must be enabled offering parents greater peace of mind. Why wait? Get the Video Filter App for Kids today! It’s an investment you will be glad you made.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

The mission of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to teach kids safety before they go online. Savvy Cyber Kids focuses on ingraining security awareness and ethics into the minds of children ages 3 - 7. Targeting children at the earliest of ages will enable appropriate decision making to be second nature as the child matures surrounded by a world filled with interactive technology.



