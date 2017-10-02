YP Basics Launches Global Online Store

Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --YP Basics is going global with the launch of its brand new online store - ypbasics.com - designed to bring high-quality basic caps to the world.



Since 1974, YP (short for Yupoong) has created and refined a series of quintessential headwear styles embraced by world-class sport, action and street fashion brands. Revolutionary products like snapback, dad hat, and Flexfit® have defined four decades of headwear trends, setting new standards for aesthetics and quality along the way.



YP Basics is the curated selection of Yupoong's most popular styles, offered as the logo-free alternative to their highly popular private label products. After a successful test roll-out in Taiwan in early 2016, YP Basics now presents a fully redesigned online shopping experience to directly serve customers across America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.



On YP Basics new global online store, customers can browse featured styles, compare fits and view recent lookbooks before shopping over 100 styles of high-quality basic headwear.



About YP Basics

YP Basics is the curated collection of iconic basic headwear by Yupoong - the world's leading producer of high-quality headwear. Based in Hong Kong, YP Basics is managed by Premium Direct Imports, Limited -- official sales and distribution partner for Yupoong Inc. YP Basics styles are available worldwide through the official online store - ypbasics.com.



