Yu Yuan Art Visited Cardiff Castle Again

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --On June 28th, local time, Guo Yuli, chairman of Yuyuan Art, and team members came to Cardiff to visit Cardiff Castle. They were warmly received by Mr. Ken, Head of Economic Development, and Mr. John, the functional officer.



Six months ago, Guo Yuli was invited to visit Cardiff Castle. The history of the castle for more than two thousand years and the contribution and inheritance of the castle owner to international culture and art made Guo Yuli impressed. The visit will further deepen mutual understanding and plan to jointly promote historical and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.



Cardiff The castle is located at the heart of the provincial capital, its charming fairytale towers have exquisite, ornate interiors. This castle has a history of nearly 2,000 years and dates back to the first century AD Rome. The arrival of people.



About Shenzhen YuYuan art Investment Group is proud to have the world's leading-edge restoration technology of cultural relics, together with rich resources of reputed artists and art institutes both at home and abroad. With mature management model of European aristocratic art, combined with the local characteristics of Shenzhen, we aims to provide a complete custom service system of international art.



On the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, Shenzhen YuYuan art Investment Group was honoured as "2018 China brand golden tripod award", "the most influential brand of international art customization service" and "China's top ten honest industry brands". Chairwoman, Guo YuLi won the title of "top ten innovative entrepreneurs leading the development of the industry".



On May 6th, 2019, on behalf of international art brands of China, Chairwoman Guo YuLi delivered a speech titled "A Beautiful Mind" at Harvard University. On May 8th, entering the United Nations as the sponsor of the UN Declaration on Chinese Brands,YuYuan art signed and read the declaration, promising to abide by integrity, protect environment and conserve energy, adhere to sustainable development, undertake social responsibilities, inherit Chinese culture, and maintain international image of Chinese Brands. The declaration was then retained by the relevant United Nations agencies. Meanwhile,it won"the 2018 to 2019 Influential Brand Award of International Industry"issued by the UN.



We start and develop our long career of art at Qianhai, serving as a bridge for the communication of art and culture between China and abroad, bringing the mature international customization system of art to home, and taking domestic needs of art to the world. Presently, based on a wealth of art collections, YuYuan art has established strategic co-operations with reputed art institutions both at home and abroad, eventually building the art center, and promoting the art development in the Greater Bay Area



Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen YuYuan art Investment Group

Contact Person:Guo YuLi

Email:yuyuanchina@yuyuanart.com

Country:China ShenZhen

Website:http://www.yuyuanart.com/