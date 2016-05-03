Yucaipa, California's Dr. Steven Wolfram Offering Transparent Alternative for Straight Teeth

Yucaipa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Dr. Steven Wolfram, dentist at Mountainside Dental Care, is helping the Yucaipa community achieve the smile of their dreams using almost-invisible aligners and helping restore confidence in their smile and everyday life. Traditional braces currently remain the most common method of aligners, although extremely effective, they still have a certain juvenile stigma association. With Invisalign patients can live life without the noticeable, thick metal wires on display for loved ones, friends and the world to so easily see.



Invisalign is quickly becoming the standard in orthodontic aligners and is also the preferred method due to its transparency and day-to-day flexibility. Invisalign is a clear plastic aligner that is fully removable, however, for best results, doctors recommend wearing Invisalign at every moment besides eating and special occasions. With Invisalign you can eat and drink whatever you want without worry of stains, tooth decay, plaque buildup or difficulty eating. Traditional braces are much like going on a diet due to the many food and drink sacrifices such as no popcorn, chips, bagels, hard-crusted bread, pizza crust, pretzels, nuts, certain candies, apples, and more.



Invisalign utilizes some of the latest 3D imaging technology; Dr. Wolfram will first take x-rays and impressions in order to create a digital map of your teeth which will show Dr. Wolfram the precise treatment plan, the exact movement of the teeth, and the approximate length of treatment the patient will need. Each patient will have their own unique treatment plan, however, adults looking to undergo this process generally need about one year for treatment. The Invisalign process creates a series of aligners that will, over time, gradually shift the teeth into perfect alignment using up to two dozen different strength sets of aligners that will need to be switched out every two weeks throughout the patients given treatment plan.



The Invisalign process has started to overshadow the standard metal wire braces due to its overall look and process which results in less pain and discomfort for the patient, optimal oral hygiene which is easier to maintain, and leaves eating options open-ended thus making Invisalign the most ideal option. Since the patient is able to take out Invisalign, brush and floss as needed; the patient has a much lower chance of attaining cavities, surface staining, and plaque.



Dr. Wolfram and his team at Mountainside Dental Care are excited to specialize in the most advanced orthodontic aligner treatment for the Yucaipa community. Mountainside Dental Care is friendly, knowledgeable, and ready to assist with all of your dental needs such as Invisalign, veneers, cold sensitive treatment, implants, fillings, whitening, crowns, same-day crowns, and much more. If you're a Yucaipa resident or live in the surrounding areas and are interested in orthodontic aligners with the least amount of limitations, visit Dr. Wolfram to see if you're a good candidate for Invisalign.



About Dr. Steven Wolfram

Dr. Steven Wolfram grew up in the San Bernadino area and earned his DDS degree from Loma Linda Dental School. After practicing in Medford, Oregon for six years Dr. Wolfram decided to move back to his hometown and in 2004 purchased a dental practice from a retiring dentist of Yucaipa where Mountainside Dental Care came to fruition. Dr. Wolfram is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the California Dental Association, the Tri-County Dental Association, and in order to maintain the latest techniques and treatments, Dr. Wolfram takes on many hours of continuing education classes in order to provide the most inviting and unique service to the Yucaipa community.



For more information about Dr. Steven Woflram and the Invisalign services he offers at Mountainside Dental Care, please visit www.drwolfram.com.