Yucaipa Dentist Dr. Steven Wolfram Helps Patients Achieve Straighter Smiles Without Braces

Yucaipa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Dr. Steven Wolfram, dentist in Yucaipa, CA is helping teen and adult patients who want straighter smiles finally achieve the smiles they've always dreamed of without the use of traditional braces. Using Invisalign clear aligners, Dr. Wolfram helps these patients feel confident about their smiles even while they are working to improve them.



Many dental patients—particularly adults—who seek straighter smiles often do not undergo treatment because of the impact the appearance of traditional braces can have on their social, personal, or professional lives. With Invisalign clear aligners, patients can work on improving their smiles without any noticeably visible hardware, as with traditional braces. Invisalign aligners are not only clear and virtually invisible at speaking distance, but are also completely removable, giving patients maximum lifestyle flexibility throughout the length of their treatment.



Invisalign technology uses 3D imaging to design a series of custom clear aligners for the patient that gradually shift teeth into alignment. The aligners are switched out every two weeks and use gradual forces to bring teeth into their ideal positions. While patients are instructed to wear their aligners the majority of the day except for when eating or drinking anything else besides water, they are still free to remove the aligners for special occasions such as photographs, meetings, interviews, presentations, etc.



Patients with Invisalign are able to care for their teeth much easier during the treatment period compared to patients with traditional braces. Because the aligners are removable, patients are free to brush and floss their teeth like normal without any additional flossing tools as are required for those with traditional braces. Invisalign patients generally have fewer cavities and less extensive staining at the end of their treatment period. Additionally, Invisalign patients report having much less pain and discomfort during their treatment period than those with traditional braces due to the different forces Invisalign utilizes to shift the teeth.



Invisalign has been proven to be effective in correcting mild to moderate gapping, crowding, misalignment, and bite issues. Those who are interested in Invisalign to improve their smiles can schedule a consultation with Dr. Wolfram to determine if they are a good candidate for the procedure.



About Dr. Wolfram

Dr. Steven Wolfram is a native of the San Bernardino area and a graduate of Loma Linda Dental School who has been serving patients at his Yucaipa location since 2004. Dr. Wolfram is a member of the ADA, the Academy of General Dentistry, the California Dental Association, and the Tri-County Dental Association.



