Yuchai Bus Engine Ensures Satisfying Watching Experience at Football Game

Yulin, Guangxi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2023 --Over the past month, Qatar hosted a world-renowned football tournament that attracted worldwide attention. Thirty-two teams from all over the world participated in this football match and made unremitting efforts to compete for the championship. In addition to the athletes' hard work on the field, football-loving fans are shuttled in various stadiums to ensure that they can watch the games they care about.



Therefore, it is crucial to fully ensure that fans can watch football matches in different stadiums without interruption. For example, the host must provide reliable transportation to travel between the fans' camp and the match site and between the various stadiums to escort the fans to the match.



Buses in Qatar Have Been Equipped with Yuchai Bus Engines!

In the condition that it is essential to ensure fans' experience, Yuchai provided bus engines that can offer enough power to assure that spectators will have an awesome experience at the football event. For instance, 153 Yuchai power generating sets, including 58 sets of 1100kW high-horsepower generators, were installed by Qatar to accommodate the massive inflow of fans.



More than 500 Yuchai bus engines transported spectators, players, and officials to and from the venues. A huge number of these buses were fitted with Yuchai's cutting-edge diesel bus engines, such as YCK08 and YCK09.



The Advantages of the YCK08 Bus Engine

The following are the advantages of the YCK08 bus engine:

1. Strong Power: The YCK08 bus engine is notable for being the first Chinese diesel engine to be recognized as meeting all six national emission standards. As far as its power is concerned, this engine packs a powerful impact because its average power may reach up to 350 horsepower, and its maximum torque can reach up to 1,450 N·m.

2. Low Weight: The YCK08 bus engine has a lightweight design, and you will be astonished to discover that it has achieved a weight reduction of more than 170 kg. In addition, this lighter bus engine will use less fuel, making it more lightweight and flue-saving than the previous standard of the bus engine.

3. High Reliability: There is no question that the YCK08 bus engine provides superior reliability and performance than other competing products. Besides, this unique bus engine needs less maintenance while keeping an improved mileage.

4. Low Noise: The YCK08 bus engine is comfy and quiet, and you can prove this claim by pointing out that the noise level of this road engine is more than three decibels less than that produced by comparable products.



The Advantages of the YCK09 Bus Engine

The following are the advantages of the YCK09 bus engine:

1. More Applications: The YCK09 bus engine belongs to a new generation of heavy-duty engines since it is employed in heavy-duty applications. This engine is more versatile than the one mentioned above since it can be adjusted to produce up to 400 horsepower and can produce a maximum torque of 1900 N·m.

2. Good Sense of Use: You will most certainly find that using it is an enjoyable experience since it provides a wide variety of benefits, some of which include high power, quick acceleration, rapid hill climbing, fast overtaking, and minimal noise.

3. Intelligent Fuel Saving: Last but not least, the completely automated function of the YCK09 bus engine allows for intelligent savings in fuel consumption. In addition, the fuel consumption is lower than that of similar products with the same displacement, resulting in a savings of 2 liters per 100 kilometers compared to competing products.



Contact Yuchai Now

Yuchai has been developing and manufacturing the best diesel engines for decades, and the company has produced and sold many bus engines worldwide. High torque, high horsepower, low noise, low emissions, and low fuel consumption are just some of the perks of their bus engines. In addition, Yuchai's participation in the world's biggest football match in front of many customers is another proof of the exceptional dependability, performance, and service assurances of their engines, including bus engines or road engines.



To learn more about how Yuchai may assist you, get in touch with them.



Company Website: http://en.yuchaidiesel.com/

Email: Echoliang@yuchai.com