Yuliya Kachko's New Report Shares Outlines of the Hot Miami Real Estate Market

Yuliya Kachko says: "For too long people have been in the dark on the costs and problems with the Real Estate Market in Bal Harbor. This report helps to open the curtains on the industry and give regular people insights they won't find elsewhere"



Bal Harbour is an uniquely recognized destination for its luxury malls, the sophisticated and exquisite hotels and restaurants, and it continues to lead the luxury market in the South Florida region and as evidence of this, their income in hotels, restaurants, real estate and shopping remain in sustained growth surpassing previous years. Tax collection from tourism, has exceeded by 53%, from the previous year.



Another important fact to this tiny town is that also it captures the looks of those homebuyers willing to pay the most expensive square meter in the state of Florida.



"Real estate prices in Bal Harbour leading prices rival with other neighborhoods located South of Florida such as Star Island and Indian Creek", says Yuliya Kachko, Real Estate Broker.



The Bal Harbour Shops, ended the year by 7.6% surpassing sales over the last year, and during 2013 it has welcomed The Webster Bal Harbour, and Akris Lalique, while existing stores as Prada, Dolce & Gabanna and Loro Piana expanded their premises.



Kachko also stated "Bal Harbour gathers in one square mile more than any other place, it has 5 stars hotels, top restaurants, beautiful beaches, the most luxurious shopping center a short distance from the busy, noisy but fascinating town of South Beach. The Real Estate Market can only be as successful, Bal harbor is considered the perfect destination for those looking forward to establish on a luxurious yet peaceful and natural place for a fair price, and on this time of the year the opportunities are glowing".



