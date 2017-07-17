YuuZoo's LATEST MOBILE Game, Infinity Warriors, Reaches Number One Spot for ACTION GAMES in Google Play Store Australia

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --"Infinity Warriors", the new mobile action game marketed by YuuZoo Corporation, the Singapore-listed third generation social e-commerce company whose platform offers tribal social networking, e-commerce, games, streaming video and payments to hundreds of millions of consumers, has after less than one month of marketing reached the number one spot for Action Games in Google Play Store Australia. To date, Infinity Warriors has garnered over 20,000 installs.



The game, which can be downloaded on Android phones as well as iPhone, has been developed under a cooperation agreement by Sandbox Global Co Ltd. Infinity Warriors is an action-packed, one-touch RPG arcade adventure that entices players to master the Swordsman's techniques using Infinity Warriors' simple controls, while unlocking mysteries and customising the characters in the game to their full potential.



YuuZoo started marketing the game in Australia in June 2017. After less than one month of marketing, Infinity Warriors has reached the number one spot in Google Play Store Australia under the Action Games category. For games overall, it is ranked #7, and for apps overall #28.



An upgraded version with even more compelling and ready-to-go features will be launched this month, with marketing extended to new markets.



While the games in themselves generate revenue from in-app purchases and advertising, YuuZoo also uses games to draw users to its many social commerce verticals, where consumers in addition to the games are offered tribal social networks, ecommerce, payment services, streaming video etc.



Commenting on the successful launch of Infinity Warriors, Mr. Mohandas, COO, said: "Games is a central factor in getting users and generating revenue. Some of the games YuuZoo has the marketing rights for have a historical ARPPU (Average Annual Revenue Per Paying User) of more than USD 400,00. Companies with a platform and business strategy similar to YuuZoo's, e.g. China's Tencent and Singapore's Garena (SEA), have successfully executed a similar strategy in using games to grow their user base and revenues. The rapid rise to the number one position for Action Games at Australia's Google Play, after only a moderate and short marketing campaign, shows that this strategy works well also for us. YuuZoo has new even more exciting games in the pipeline, and will commence marketing of them soon" Mohandas concluded.



About YuuZoo

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange mainboard, YuuZoo has built a mobile and online technology platform where key parts are patented. On the platform several in-house developed products offer tribal social networking, e-commerce, gaming, streaming video and payments to hundreds of millions of consumers across all continents in a unique, and for each market fully localized manner.



In 2016, its global revenues for the first time topped 100 million SGD, with a net profit margin of more than 15%.



With franchisees and partners covering countries with more than 4 billion consumers, YuuZoo reaches a huge global audience through smartphones, computers and TV sets.



To see the YuuZoo platform and learn more about the company, log in to: http://www.yuuzoo.com



About Sandbox Global Limited

Sandbox creates and develops new, creative and original interactive gaming experiences. Based in Bangkok, Thailand, the company is at the cutting edge of immersive technology, leading the way in Southeast Asia with mobile applications, games, virtual and augmented reality.



To know more about the game Infinity Warriors, visit https://sandboxglobal.com/portfolio/infinity-warriors/.



