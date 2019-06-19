Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --On June 15th, the Shenzhen Yuyuan Art Group and the Manchester City Football Club parent company City Football Group project cooperation conference was held in Shenzhen.Scott Munn, CEO of City Football Group China, with ex- Manchester City star, Paul Dickov and Yu Ying Art Group CEO Guo Ying and group executives announced that Yuyuan Art officially became the official global art, culture and football education partner of Manchester City Football.



Through cooperation, Yuyuan's artistic education elements will be reflected in the Manchester community education project led by the City Football Foundation and the football education and training program. Yuyuan Art is also committed to better achieving the goal of football education through cultural and artistic education. This is an innovative initiative in the world of football education. The combination of football and art will also be extended to different countries and regions in the next few years of cooperation.



In November last year, Ms. Guo Yuli, Chairman of Yuyuan Art, who was invited by the Minister of State of Wales, Mr. Alun Cairns, to establish an active cooperative relationship with the United Kingdom in Dawan District visited the British Parliament Building. In that chance, he was honored to be invited by Manchester City International Football Club to attend the Manchester City Derby Classic, which opened the friendship between Yuyuan Art and Manchester City International Football Club.



About The Manchester City Football Club

The Manchester City Football Club, known as the "Blue Moon", was founded in 1894 and has a history of 125 years.Such a long-standing global top football club, adhering to its "inheritance" of the football career full of youth and passion, and the new brand of Chinese international art, which is the young and the young, persistently pursuing the "innovative spirit" and engaged in the promotion of classic art - The cooperation of Shenzhen Yuyuan Art is really expected.



At the press conference, the person in charge of Shenzhen Yuyuan Art told reporters that Yuyuan Art, which just entered the United Nations in May and won the international industry influence brand award in May, will take this cooperation as an opportunity to forge a new journey.Create a new mode of cooperation between art culture and football education, promote the innovative development of Sino-British football art and culture exchange, promote football culture with art diplomacy, and let more people understand Yuyuan Art and Manchester City Club.