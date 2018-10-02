Yves Nager Shares His Inspiring, Transformational Story in Hawaiian Rebirth

Lihue, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --Hawaiian Rebirth: Questions, Stories and Strategies to Guide You to Your Life's Purpose is the newest book by author, healing facilitator, nidra yoga teacher, and life coach, Yves Nager. In the book, Yves will lead readers on a journey of spiritual and professional self-discovery, starting with his own. By interweaving stories of his travels, learning experiences, and many adventures around the globe, Yves presents a roadmap to help people who seek their purpose in life, and hopefully to help them fulfil their destinies.



Yves believes each one of us has a common goal of finding true meaning in our lives, albeit in separate paths. In Hawaiian Rebirth, he aims to help the reader commit to moving along with their most close-to-heart plans and desires - and to truly believe in them - despite all the challenges and obstacles that will more than likely be encountered along the way. Yves poses questions, tells stories, and outlines strategies in a mission-esque manner to encourage people to actively seek their true purpose, and ultimately realize any goal they dream of achieving.



An adventurer, traveler, and keen observer of the human condition, Yves Nager has overcome his fair share of struggles and challenges. He understands the transformational power of forgiveness and gratitude, and thus set out to share his story, so those who might feel somewhat lost, or drifting through life, can relate and begin their own journey. Yves is passionate about supporting people in transcending their limitations, creating new possibilities, and transforming their challenges into freedom and personal success; traits that are clearly laid out in Hawaiian Rebirth.



"This book will take you on a journey that will serve as a map to use as you fulfill your unique contribution to the unfoldment of yourself to itself." ~ Chris Atwood, best-selling author of The Passion Test



With a foreword written by Chris Atwood (The Passion Test) and afterword by Kiara Windrider (Gaia Luminous), the book is stacked with elightening tools designed to clarify one's passions, deepen their connection with themselves, expand their understanding of life and its many possibilities, and eventually, after putting in the effort and Yves' strategies and techniques to practice, transcend earthly difficulties, find spiritual freedom, and persist with their purpose. Hawaiian Rebirth is a book for those caught under the storm, but who are inspired and determined to grow their talents with perseverance, flexibility, and openness.