YWCA of Silicon Valley and Support Network for Battered Women Announce Merger

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2010 -- The Boards of Directors of the YWCA Silicon Valley and the Support Network for Battered Women have each voted to merge the organizations in an effort to broaden services to those experiencing domestic violence throughout Santa Clara County. Sunnyvale based Support Network will become a division of San Jose based YWCA effective on April 1, 2010.



Given the synergy of the missions and clients served, it was determined that the long term sustainability of the services provided by each Agency would increase with this merger.



Mark Walker, Executive Director, Applied Material’s Foundation said, “This strategic alliance exemplifies the professionalism and dedication to clients by both agencies, YWCA of Silicon Valley and Support Network for Battered Women. This is an opportunity to enhance complimentary services while streamlining their overhead costs, showing fiscal responsibility to their donors. I acknowledge the dedication of the board members and staff from both organizations who stayed focused on this mission and saw that collectively they could improve the lives of others."



The merger negotiations between the two organizations were funded by a grant from the United Way of Silicon Valley through their Nonprofit Effectiveness Fund, supported by the Packard Foundation and Applied Materials.



Support Network for Battered Women has served Santa Clara County since 1979 providing domestic violence services, including emergency shelter, 24-hour bilingual crisis line, counseling, therapy, legal advocacy, and community outreach and education. The mission of the Support Network is to empower our diverse community to live free from domestic violence. Please visit http://www.supportnetwork.org



YWCA Silicon Valley has served Silicon Valley since 1905, providing programs and services to nearly 18,000 residents each year. The YWCA offers services in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The mission of the YWCA is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. Please visit http://www.ywca-sv.org



Keri Procunier McLain, Ph.D.

CEO, YWCA Silicon Valley

375 S. 3rd Street

San Jose, CA 95112

(408) 295-4011 x201

kmclain@ywca-sv.org



Ken Goldstein

Interim Executive Director, Support Network for Battered Women

1257 Tasman Drive, Suite C

Sunnyvale, CA 94089

(408) 541-6100 x102

kgoldstein@supportnetwork.org

