YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces 6 New Board Members

The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to announce that it recently welcomed several new board members: Sharada Bose, R&D Management, Hewlett Packard; Joyce Chuang, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator, Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe LLP; Nora Denzel, Senior Vice President, Big Data, Social Design and Marketing, Intuit, Inc.; Neysa Fligor, Deputy County Counsel, County of Santa Clara; Maryanne Flynn, Director of Operations, Cisco Systems; Susan Franzella, Executive Human Resources Management, Kaiser Permanente, San Jose Medical Center; Jessica Garcia-Kohl, Director of Development & Public Affairs, The Housing Trust; Sandra Jewett, Principal, Vinci Park School; Jayashree Rangarajan, Director, Software Development, Xilinx and Barbara Wakefield, Hewlett Packard (Retired), Community Volunteer. Keri Procunier McLain, Ph.D., the YWCA's CEO states, "The caliber of these women will tremendously assist in the YWCA's efforts of fulfilling our mission to empower women and eliminate racism in our community. We feel privileged that these women have chosen to invest their time, talent and resources in the YWCA!"



These accomplished women add prestige to an already outstanding group of men and women currently serving as YWCA Silicon Valley Board Members: Marshall Anstandig, Senior VP & General Counsel, California Newspapers Partnership; Joleen Callahan, Community Volunteer; Andrea Elliott, CPA, Controller, The Health Trust; Alana Forrest, Captain, Los Gatos/Monte Sereno Police Department; Helen Hayashi, Outreach Coordinator, San Jose Downtown Association; Ann Hosein, Manager, IBM Corp.; Mary E. Morris, AIA, Associate Principal, HMC Architects; Larry Stone, Assessor, County of Santa Clara, and Susan B. Walsh, AICP, Senior Planner, City of San Jose, Planning Division.



Serving over 18,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of rape crisis, domestic violence, youth services, counseling services, licensed child care, and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 106 years in Santa Clara County. The mission of the YWCA is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.