YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 27th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2011 -- Forty-six outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA Silicon Valley, May 3, 2011 at the 27th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “The list of women nominees this year was truly extraordinary. The talent of women executives in our community is second to none. We are privileged to honor these 46 inspirational women, and to have so many wonderful sponsors for theYWCA TWIN Awards this year.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



Twenty-seven years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women and industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, law, marketing and communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Company Representative will both receive a YWCA TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.Top sponsors for the YWCA 2011 TWIN Awards dinner include: Presenting - Marvell Semiconductors; Private Honoree Reception - KLA-Tencor; Commemorative Awards-Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Community Sponsors – Adobe Systems Incorporated and IBM Corporation.



Funds generated through the TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Serving nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, domestic violence, family services and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 105 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.



2011 YWCA TWIN HONOREES

Maureen Alger, Pro Bono Partner, Cooley LLP

Lori Andersen, Director, Healthy Aging Initiative, The Health Trust

Shiloh Ballard, Vice President, Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Kristie Banks, Senior Director, Business Operations, Gilead Sciences

Kelly Battles, Chief Financial Officer, Host Analytics

Renu Bhatia, VP of Sales, Strategic Accounts, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

Iris Bombelyn, Vice President Manufacturing, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Jennifer Bowen, Sr. Director, Controller, Clean Products Group, Lam Research Corporation

Kathy Bries, Director, Portfolio Management, Strategy & Operations, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Keri Brooke, Vice President Marketing, Host Analytics

Abbie Buck, Human Resources Leader, US West, IBM Bay Area Lab

Karen Burns, Certified Public Accountant, Sensiba San Filippo LLP

Nanette Bustos, Director of Sales Operations, KLA Tencor Corporation

Gloria Chen, VP, Office of the CEO, Adobe Systems, Inc.

Carolyn DeLeon, DM, Vice-President, Human Resources, Good Samaritan Hospital

Jane E. Frommer, Ph.D., Research Scientist, IBM Research, Almaden

Alison Gleeson, Vice President, US Commercial Sales, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Linda Hartig, VP, Support, Oracle

Jenny Haruyama, Assistant Budget/Finance Director, Town of Los Gatos

Kuni Hay, Vice President Academic Affairs, Evergreen Valley College

Nichola Holt, Principal, Deloitte Tax LLP

Darina Kavanagh, MS, RN, CPHQ, Chief Nursing Officer, Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Angela Kreitem, Director of Banquets, Fairmont Hotel San Jose

Ruma Kumar, Assistant Physician - in - Chief, Kaiser Permanente

Sandra Ma, Senior CAE Director, Synopsys, Inc.

Cheree McAlpine, Vice President and General Counsel, Wyse Technology

Charmaine Mesina, Corporate Vice President, Legal Affairs, Applied Materials, Inc

Nancy Morse, Senior Vice President, Grubb & Ellis Company

Sheila Mussone, Senior Vice President - Western Market, Comerica Bank

Marilyn Nagel, Chief Diversity Officer, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Julie Pecson, Director, Strategic Subcontract Program Management, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.

Clarisa Peer, General Manager, ALZET Osmotic Pumps Division, DURECT Corporation

Elizabeth Pipkin, Partner, McManis Faulkner

Jayashree Rangarajan, Director, Xilinx, Inc.

Erica Ruliffson, Group Vice President, Oracle

Christy Sandborg, M.D., Chief of Staff, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Lisa Schreiber, VP, Customer Services Mgmt, Financial Services, Oracle

Katherine Schuelke, Vice President, General Councel & Secretary, Altera Corporation

Jill Sproul, RN, Interim Director Critical Care, Emergency & Perioperative, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Brenda Stelle, Busines Services Division Manager, Sensiba San Filippo LLP

Susan Swanson, Program Director - System Storage Client Care, IBM Research, Almaden

Kathryn, Ta, Senior Director, Applied Materials

Tomoko Tanaka, Director, Risk Management and Compliance, KLA Tencor Corporation

Erika Taylor Montgomery, CEO, Chief Publicist, Three Girls Media & Marketing Inc.

Belle Wei, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Engineering, San Jose State University

Maryela Weihrauch, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Silicon Valley Lab

