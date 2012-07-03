YWCA Silicon Valley Announces Departure of Long-term Rape Crisis Director

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2012 --The YWCA Silicon Valley today announced that Leandra Peloquin, Director of the YWCA’s Rape Crisis Center, is leaving the organization after over 10 years of employment. The Center was established in 1973; its mission is to minimize the traumatic aftermath of sexual violence and to promote freedom from abuse by working to change a culture of lingering patriarchy that serves as the foundation for oppression and gender violence.



Keri McLain, YWCA CEO, said “It has been my pleasure to work alongside Leandra for more than a decade. I admire the passion she has for preventing sexual assault and for advocating on behalf of the victims of sexual assault. The YWCA has been incredibly fortunate to have benefitted from Leandra’s commitment to victims and their families; our rape crisis program provides our community with stellar prevention and intervention services and resources as well as educated advocates. While I am incredibly sad to see her go, I know that she will bring the same compassion and ability to make a difference to those who most need it, to her new adventure,” continued McLain.



In 2011 alone, the YWCA Rape Crisis Center served over 12,000 men, women and children with a variety of intervention, prevention education and community education services. Programs and services offered by the YWCA Rape Crisis Center include state-mandated, trained advocates who assist sexual assault victims through the medical and judicial processes; a 24x7crisis hotline for sexual assault survivors and their loved ones; and peer and professional therapeutic counselors providing short-term and group counseling. The YWCA Rape Crisis Center also provides child abuse prevention programs for K -12 in Silicon Valley school districts and private schools; bystander intervention and safe dating seminars in local universities and colleges; and anti-sexual harassment, assault and bullying programs for community organizations.



Leandra Peloquin noted, “It is a bittersweet time for me. I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to work with such an amazing team of dedicated professionals, both within and outside the YWCA, for over 10 years and I am VERY proud of all that we have accomplished together.” Peloquin continued, “At the same time I am very much looking forward to working directly with youth in the capacity of High School counselor. The issue of sexual violence remains close to my heart, and I will remain steadfast in my commitment to continuing the effort to eradicate sexual violence.”



The YWCA will be conducting a comprehensive search for a new program director. In the interim, schools and organizations requiring more information on YWCA Rape Crisis Center programs and services should contact: sbarnes@ywc-sv.org. Sexual assault victims and survivors in crisis should call the 24-hour YWCA Rape Crisis Hotline at: 408-287-3000 or 650-493-7273 (North Santa Clara County).



About the YWCA Silicon Valley

For over 107 years, the mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley has been to empower women, children, and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. Visit us at: http://www.ywca-sv.org