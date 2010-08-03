YWCA Silicon Valley Hosts Vigil to Show Commitment to the Elimination of Racism, Hatred and Prejudice

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2010 -- On July 26, 2010 the YWCA Silicon Valley conducted a walk and silent vigil in support of its mission of eliminating racism, hatred and prejudice. The event highlighted the need to end the proliferation of racism in our society and lessen its impact on the diverse population that live and work in Silicon Valley. The YWCA’s goal is to raise awareness that racism still exists, and to share our vision of eliminating racism and celebrating the richness of our diversity. It was an opportunity for people to “let their silence be heard”.



The walk began in front of the YWCA, located at 375 N. Third Street in San Jose. Supporters carrying signs supporting the mission of the YWCA walked silently to Cesar Chavez Park in downtown San Jose where the group shared a few comments and moments of silence reflecting on the impact of racism and the hope to begin change.



“The YWCA Board of Directors wanted to point out that that racism exists every single day in our community”, said Keri Procunier McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley. “Each day there are more local news reports of racial issues. Each of us sees it every day as we go about our daily activities. And at the YWCA, we see it more evidently when we work with clients and deliver programs to the diverse population that exists in our community. Every day, we see the societal impacts of racism on all people.”



The YWCA Silicon Valley’s commitment to eliminating racism originates with its Board of Directors and weaves throughout the Agency. Each month, the Board of Directors, with assistance from the YWCA Social and Racial Justice (SARJ) Committee, spends a portion of each Board Meeting exploring issues surrounding racism. “We have uncomfortable dialogue about the efects of racism in our community. We try to challenge our beliefs in order to create real change in the community,” said Helen Hayashi, YWCA Past Board President. “The YWCA continuously evolves our programs and services to help our community increase tolerance and embrace diversity.”



To learn more about the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley, please contact Kelly Ramirez, Chief Development Officer, at 408-295-4011 x217 or kramirez@ywca-sv.org.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, domestic violence, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.

