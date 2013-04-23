YWCA Women's Tribute & Equal Pay Amendment, Celebrate Nearly 30 Years

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --The year 1984 brought enforcement of the amended Equal Pay Act so women could earn the same pay as their male counterparts for the same work. Also that year, the YWCA Silicon Valley began shining a spotlight on women leaders in industry who broke those barriers. Nearly 30 years later, women executives will be honored in the YWCA’s Tribute to Women and Industry, (TWIN) Awards program.



“Our YWCA TWIN program brings two unique opportunities to the YWCA; we are able to recognize women of achievement in our community in an event that benefits and empowers women who have been affected by rape, domestic abuse or other life-changing tragedies,” said Dr. Keri McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley. The honorees hold leadership positions in the healthcare, technology, public service and hospitality industries.



Thirty-six outstanding executive women will be honored with the YWCA TWIN Award; two will be named Emerging Leaders during the tribute, Tuesday, May 21, 2013 at the San Jose Fairmont, 170 South Market Street. The honorees and their companies will be recognized in the ceremony. We are proud to have SuccessFactors, an SAP Company, as the Presenting Sponsor. Other top event sponsors include: Gilead Sciences, Reception Sponsor; Intuit, Inc., Commemorative Awards Sponsor; IBM Corporation, Honoree Luncheon Sponsor and Cisco Systems, Annual Partner.



Proceeds from the YWCA TWIN Awards dinner support the many services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Serving over 18,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of rape crisis, domestic violence, youth services, counseling services, licensed child care, and social and racial justice. The YWCA Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for more than 108 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.



For event information, contact Kelly Ramirez, Chief Development Officer at kramirez@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x217.



2013 YWCA Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Honorees



Cheryl Ainoa, SVP of Platform Engineering, Intuit Inc.

Nominated by: Brad Smith, President & CEO, Intuit Inc.



Hillary Barnhart, Senior Director, Business Operations, Applied Materials, Inc.

Nominated by: Jim Scholhamer, Coporate VP & General Manager, Applied Materials, Inc.



Linda Braly, Senior Director, Engineering, Lam Research

Nominated by: Martin Anstice, President and CEO, Lam Research



Leslye Corsiglia, Housing Director, City of San Jose

Nominated by: Debra Figone, City Manager, City of San Jose



Kelley Cosgrove, General Manager, Fairmont San Jose

Nominated by: Thomas Klein, Reg. VP & General Manager, Fairmont



Jenny Dearborn, MEd, MBA, Chief Learning Officer & VP Cloud Talent Success, SuccessFactors, an SAP Company

Nominated by: Lars Dalgaard, Founder and CEO of SuccessFactors and member of the Executive Board of SAP AG



Patrice D'Eramo, Vice President, Marketing, Cisco Systems

Nominated by: Chuck Robbins, SVP, Worldwide Sales, Cisco Systems



Lauren Larson Diehl, Sr. Director, Global Customer Management, Oracle Corporation

Nominated by: Juan Jones, SVP, Oracle Corporation



Debbie Dunnam, Senior Vice President - Americas Services, Cisco Systems

Nominated by: Nick Earle, SVP, Worldwide Services Field Operations, Cisco Systems



Gerri Elliott, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales, Services and Support Officer, Juniper Networks

Nominated by: Steven Rice, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Juniper Networks



Michelle Garrison, Group Director, Corporate Applications Engineering, Synopsys, Inc.

Nominated by: Paul Lo, Ph.D., Sr. VP & GM, Analog/Mixed Signal Group, Synopsys, Inc.



Dolly C. Goel, MD, Medical Director, Santa Clara Valley Health & Hospital System

Nominated by: Chris Wilder, Executive Director, Valley Medical Center Foundation



Donna Hall, Senior Manager of Polymer Manufacturing & Process Development, DURECT Corporation

Nominated by: Jim Brown, President & CEO, DURECT Corporation



Linda S. Higgins, Ph.D., Vice President Biology, Gilead Sciences

Nominated by: John Martin, CEO, Gilead Sciences



Gowri Kamarthy, Managing Director, Engineering, Lam Research

Nominated by: Martin Anstice, President and CEO, Lam Research



Leslie J. Kelsay, Vice-President, Marketing & Communications, Good Samaritan Hospital

Nominated by: Paul Beaupre, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital



Gaye S. Landau-Leonard, SPHR, Vice President, Human Resources, Blach Construction Company

Nominated by: Michael J. Blach, CEO and President, Blach Construction Company



Shuang Liu, Software Engineering Manager, Applied Materials, Inc.

Nominated by: Mike Splinter, Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.



Carolyn Maher, Vice President , Global Technology Services, IBM Corporation

Nominated by: Laura Guio, Vice President/IBM Site Executive, IBM Corporation



Kimberly Marcelis, Vice President, Strategic Planning, Cisco Systems

Nominated by: Gary B. Moore, President & COO, Cisco Systems



Cecilia Montalvo, Regional Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Peninsula Costal Region, Sutter Health

Nominated by: Richard Slavin, MD, CEO, Palo Alto Medical Foundation



Nayaki R. Nayyar, SVP Cloud CRM & Cloud Integration, SAP

Nominated by: Lars Dalgaard, Founder and CEO of SuccessFactors and member of the Executive Board of SAP AG



Elizabeth Nielsen, Senior Development Officer, Valley Medical Center Foundation

Nominated by: Chris Wilder, Executive Director, Valley Medical Center Foundation



Titina M. Ott, Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Oracle Corporation

Nominated by: Judson Althoff, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Oracle Corporation



Ana G. Pinczuk, Senior Vice President, Services Transformation, Cisco Systems

Nominated by: Gary B. Moore, President & COO, Cisco Systems



Vidya Rajagopalan, Vice President, Processing, Systems, Software & Applications (PSSA), Xilinx

Nominated by: Moshe Gavrielov, CEO and President, Xilinx



Sarah D. Reeves, Program Director, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Nominated by: Julie A. Sattler, VP & General Manager, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company



Sharon Ryan, Chief Financial Officer, California Newspapers Partnership

Nominated by: Steve Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, California Newspapers Partnership



Tomi Ryba, CEO, El Camino Hospital

Nominated by: John Zoglin, Chair, El Camino Hospital Board of Directors, El Camino Hospital



Margret Schmidt, Vice President of Design and Engineering, Chief Design Officer, TiVo

Nominated by: Tom Rogers, President & CEO, TiVo



Wanda Anne A. Sigur, Vice President, Program Management, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Nominated by: James H. Crocker, VP & General Manager Civil Space, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company



Niraj Singh, Compliance and Privacy Officer, Kaiser Permanente

Nominated by: Irene Chavez, Sr. VP & Area Manager, Kaiser Permanente



Marjorie Toucas, VP Worldwide Corporate Sales, SuccessFactors, an SAP Company

Nominated by: Lars Dalgaard, Founder and CEO of SuccessFactors and member of the Executive Board of SAP AG



Beth Von Till, Chair of the Academic Senate, San José State University

Nominated by: Mo Qayoumi, President, San José State University



Wendy Walker, Controller, San Jose Water Company

Nominated by: Richard Roth, CEO and Chairman, San Jose Water Company



Pallie Zambrano, Partner, McManis Faulkner

Nominated by: James McManis, CEO, McManis Faulkner



2013 YWCA Emerging Leaders



Luisa Bozano, Ph.D., Manager Nanoscale Fabrication, IBM Corporation

Nominated by: Michael Karasick, IBM Research VP & Director of Almaden Research Center, IBM Corporation



Sara Brown, Strategic Communications Manager, Cisco Systems

Nominated by: Melanie Bragg, Sr. Director, Executive Communications, Cisco Systems