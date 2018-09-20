Z Granite Place Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Z Granite Place, a local fabricator and installer of high-quality hard stone, is now working with BizIQ, a locally based content marketing firm that maintains a strong national presence.



By partnering with BizIQ, Z Granite Place will expand its online footprint and increase its ability to reach new audiences. Additionally, BizIQ's unique content marketing strategy will allow it to connect with its existing clients and customers in more meaningful ways.



BizIQ assists small and midsize businesses throughout the nation with a wide range of digital content needs. The company uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to improve the reach of its clients. It also helps its clients create high-quality blog posts and web content designed to improve existing relationships.



"We're very excited to begin partnering with BizIQ," said Skyler Buckner, owner of Z Granite Place. "As one of the region's top stone sellers, we pride ourselves on our emphasis on client education. BizIQ is allowing us to take our industry expertise into the digital sphere."



About Z Granite Place

Z Granite Place is a newly founded business specializing in both natural and manufactured hard stone surfaces. The company works with contractors and directly with homeowners to secure, fabricate and install a wide range of stone surfaces, including granite, quartz, marble, onyx and more.



As a premier granite contractor in Phoenix, AZ, Z Granite Place prides itself on its ability to locate the best materials and slabs for each of its clients' homes. The company's in-house fabrication ensures consistently high standards of quality for each and every customer.



For more information about Z Granite Place and its full range of services and product offerings, visit http://zgraniteplace.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.